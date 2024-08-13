National Football League Aaron Rodgers holds no judgment for Haason Reddick but wants him to remain with the Jets Updated Aug. 13, 2024 4:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers has the perfect place in mind for Haason Reddick to end up after the star edge rusher requested a trade from the New York Jets.

And Reddick wouldn't have to go far.

"Obviously, we'd love for him to be here, but, you know, we don't judge him for trying to do what's best for him," Rodgers said Tuesday. "I think what's best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride.

"But, you know, he's got to make the best decision for him and his family."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddick's holdout reached 22 days as he seeks a new contract without a resolution in sight, especially after he asked the Jets on Monday to trade him. Shortly after Reddick's request went public, New York general manager Joe Douglas issued a statement through the team saying the Jets wouldn't be trading him.

Coach Robert Saleh declined comment when asked about the situation and deferred to Douglas' statement.

"I'm not going to elaborate any more than Joe did," Saleh said. "It is what it is. I'm going to focus on the guys who are here."

Reddick has been absent all offseason and training camp since being acquired by the Jets for a 2026 conditional third-round draft pick.

"There's always new things in the league," Rodgers said. "I've been in the league 20 years and I've seen a lot of stuff. I think as players, we always try to first side with the player because you know what's it like to be a player."

Rodgers said he doesn't know Reddick well, but has played against him and exchanged messages with him when the Jets acquired him. The four-time NFL MVP also didn't rule out reaching out to Reddick again during his contract standoff.

"Yeah, that's possible," Rodgers said. "Anything's possible."

When asked if he planned to contact Reddick, Rodgers nodded his head and said, "Yeah."

Saleh said he has spoken previously to Reddick, but didn't say when the most recent time the two communicated was. The coach also said he hasn't been disheartened by the situation.

"It's not frustrating because I don't have control over it," Saleh said. "We're excited about our group. Still looking forward for him to get here when he's ready. And when he's ready, we're going to embrace him with open arms and get ready to attack the moments that he brings to us."

Reddick, who has double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, is expected to boost the Jets' pass rush after the team allowed Bryce Huff to leave in free agency and traded John Franklin-Myers to Denver. He was acquired by New York after asking Philadelphia to pursue a trade over his contract situation. He wanted a new deal then and the Eagles weren't going to give him one.

New York made the trade with the belief there would be no issues and Reddick would report under his current contract — and the sides could talk when he arrived. The 29-year-old Reddick seemed happy when he spoke on a video call with reporters after the trade on April 1.

"No matter how it goes, how many years, I'm going to be here for however long I'm here for," Reddick said, "and I'm going to give the team, the fans everything that I have."

Jets 'earned this mess' amid Haason Reddick contract dispute and more l The Herd

Reddick was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the Jets' second day of camp practice.

He's scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. By missing the first three weeks of camp, Reddick is facing more than $1 million in mandatory fines. He also forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus for not attending the Jets' offseason workouts. None of Reddick's salary for this season is guaranteed.

Saleh also insisted Reddick's contract holdout isn't becoming a distraction to the team.

"It's not," he said. "I promise you it's not. It's a great opportunity for the guys that are here. We love our D-line, we love our depth, especially at the defensive end position."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets Aaron Rodgers

share