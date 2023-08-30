National Football League Aaron Rodgers' heated exchange with Jihad Ward highlights latest 'Hard Knocks' Published Aug. 30, 2023 12:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Even though it was only the preseason, Aaron Rodgers was fired up in his unofficial New York Jets debut.

In the latest episode of "Hard Knocks," Rodgers was mic'd up for the preseason finale against the New York Giants, allowing viewers to hear his reactions to a Randall Cobb blindside block penalty and his touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

It also let fans hear the entire back-and-forth Rodgers had with Giants defensive lineman Jihad Ward. The Jets quarterback took exception to Ward's shove after Rodgers had already thrown the ball.

"That's f---ing bulls---, bro," Rodgers said to Ward. "What the f--- is that? Show some respect. C'mon, what the f--- is that? Five damn steps."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't know who you are, bro," Ward responded. "I don't know who the f--- you are!"

"You don't?" Rodgers replied. "I've never heard of you."

The head official separated Rodgers and Ward after the brief exchange. But they went back at it just one play later, after Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Wilson.

"Don't poke the bear," Rodgers said as crossed paths with Ward to go celebrate with Wilson. "Bro, I've never heard of you. Never heard of you."

Once he made his way back to the Jets' sideline, Rodgers was pleased with his touchdown drive and with what he said to Ward.

"I gave him a line that's un-comeback-with-able," Rodgers told his teammates. "I said, ‘I don’t even know who you are.' But he said, ‘I don’t know who you are.'

"I said, ‘Bulls---.’"

Rodgers actually teased the moment for Tuesday's episode of "Hard Knocks" when he spoke with reporters following Saturday's game.

"I kind of bumped into him," Rodgers said of the play. "Wait for ‘Hard Knocks.’"

Ward declined to speak to reporters about the moment, but he and Rodgers have history. During last season's Giants-Packers matchup, Ward had a moment where he appeared to talk trash Rodgers before taking him down later in the game.

As the clip from Tuesday's episode of "Hard Knocks" made the rounds on social media, some notable names chimed in on the incident, including Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill.

"I’m with Jihad Ward who is number 8 for the jets," Hill wrote with a tears emoji in a social media post.

The incident with Ward wasn't the only profane-laced moment featuring Rodgers in Tuesday's episode. After the Jets offense struggled during a drive in practice, Rodgers yelled following the final play that it should've been "f---ing basic at 12-14 yards."

Rodgers continued his rant on the sideline.

"F---king dropped three f---king balls," Rodgers said. "F---king three wrong routes and a f---king false start."

Rodgers later called Wilson to his "office," discussing certain routes. He also spoke with other members of the Jets offense before working efficiently later in practice, with the last moment of the sequence ending in a deep touchdown pass to Allen Lazard.

Rodgers also wasn't the only Jet to talk trash with a member of the Giants. After Sauce Gardner broke up Tyrod Taylor's pass to Jalin Hyatt, he had a message for the rookie receiver.

"Boy, you with the bigs!" Gardner said to Hyatt. "F--- is you talking about, man? The f--- is he doing? What is you doing? It's game day now!"

Following the Jets' 32-24 win, Rodgers took one last shot at the Giants. As he left the field, he told Giants fans that MetLife Stadium, where both New York teams play their home games, is "JetLife Stadium."

Prior to highlights from the New York showdown, "Hard Knocks" ran a tribute to another iconic HBO show. It was a montage of Jets coach Robert Saleh driving around New Jersey like Tony Soprano in the opening credits of "The Sopranos."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Jets Aaron Rodgers

share