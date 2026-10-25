National Football League
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Departs, Then Returns vs. Falcons
National Football League

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Departs, Then Returns vs. Falcons

Updated Oct. 25, 2026 3:01 p.m. ET

The already depleted San Francisco 49ers are dealing with another injury to a key player.

Running back Christian McCaffrey led Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons early due to a thigh injury. McCaffrey went to the locker room after getting his thigh worked on for several moments on the sideline. He did return in the second half, though. 

McCaffrey appeared to suffer the injury during the 49ers' opening drive when he took a hard hit around his thigh after a 25-yard reception. He remained in the game and scored a 1-yard touchdown later on the drive, leaping into the end zone for the score. That was one of 69 yards for McCaffrey on the opening drive.

McCaffrey did return to the game for the 49ers' second drive, but he only had one touch before departing. 49ers trainers worked on McCaffrey's thigh for much of the first half before he went to the locker room.

The injury is just the latest ailment to a 49ers star player. Wide receiver Mike Evans is out for Sunday's game due to an Achilles injury, while edge rusher Nick Bosa is still out with a calf injury. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is also out, and 14 San Francisco players are currently on injured reserve.

McCaffrey had 350 yards on 4.5 yards per carry, plus 190 receiving yards, to go with seven total touchdowns this season as the 49ers have gotten out to a 6-0 start. 

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