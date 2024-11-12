49ers agree to 5-year, $92 million extension with CB Deommodore Lenoir
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has agreed to a five-year, $92 million extension to stay with the team instead of testing the free agent market next offseason.
According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the 49ers had made it a priority to keep Lenoir in San Francisco, where the 25-year-old has spent his entire career. Their two top cornerbacks were eligible for free agency with Charvarius Ward also in the last year of his contract.
Lenoir has developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this season, excelling in both the slot and the outside for San Francisco. Lenoir has split time at the two positions, allowing 35 catches on 56 targets this season with a 65 passer rating on throws into his coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.
Lenoir has allowed no TD passes and has two interceptions, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Lenoir also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.
Lenoir was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 out of Oregon and became a starter in his second season. He has six career interceptions and 23 passes defensed in 56 games.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
NFL Week 10 Big Bets Recap: Bettor turns $43 into $98k on TD parlay
Jared Goff does the unthinkable, plus 10 more incredible stats from Week 10
2024 NFL Week 10 betting recap: Books 'were in sight of Xanadu'
-
Kyler Murray squarely in MVP race, and what else we learned in Week 10
2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Nine teams are near-locks; Bears, Bucs fade away
WRs Ricky Pearsall, Mike Williams score huge TDs; Giants, Jets hit rock bottom?
-
The surprising rise of Jayden Daniels shouldn't have been a surprise at all
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
Bears mulling over whether to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron
-
NFL Week 10 Big Bets Recap: Bettor turns $43 into $98k on TD parlay
Jared Goff does the unthinkable, plus 10 more incredible stats from Week 10
2024 NFL Week 10 betting recap: Books 'were in sight of Xanadu'
-
Kyler Murray squarely in MVP race, and what else we learned in Week 10
2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Nine teams are near-locks; Bears, Bucs fade away
WRs Ricky Pearsall, Mike Williams score huge TDs; Giants, Jets hit rock bottom?
-
The surprising rise of Jayden Daniels shouldn't have been a surprise at all
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
Bears mulling over whether to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron