National Football League
49ers agree to 5-year, $92 million extension with CB Deommodore Lenoir
National Football League

49ers agree to 5-year, $92 million extension with CB Deommodore Lenoir

Published Nov. 12, 2024 7:51 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has agreed to a five-year, $92 million extension to stay with the team instead of testing the free agent market next offseason.

According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the 49ers had made it a priority to keep Lenoir in San Francisco, where the 25-year-old has spent his entire career. Their two top cornerbacks were eligible for free agency with Charvarius Ward also in the last year of his contract.

Lenoir has developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this season, excelling in both the slot and the outside for San Francisco. Lenoir has split time at the two positions, allowing 35 catches on 56 targets this season with a 65 passer rating on throws into his coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lenoir has allowed no TD passes and has two interceptions, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Lenoir also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Behind-the-scenes: Rich Russo directs 49ers vs. Buccaneers | NFL on FOX

Behind-the-scenes: Rich Russo directs 49ers vs. Buccaneers | NFL on FOX

Lenoir was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 out of Oregon and became a starter in his second season. He has six career interceptions and 23 passes defensed in 56 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs top Lions; Steelers, Bills, Eagles climb; Falcons drop out

NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs top Lions; Steelers, Bills, Eagles climb; Falcons drop out

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes