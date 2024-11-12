National Football League 49ers agree to 5-year, $92 million extension with CB Deommodore Lenoir Published Nov. 12, 2024 7:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has agreed to a five-year, $92 million extension to stay with the team instead of testing the free agent market next offseason.

According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the 49ers had made it a priority to keep Lenoir in San Francisco, where the 25-year-old has spent his entire career. Their two top cornerbacks were eligible for free agency with Charvarius Ward also in the last year of his contract.

Lenoir has developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this season, excelling in both the slot and the outside for San Francisco. Lenoir has split time at the two positions, allowing 35 catches on 56 targets this season with a 65 passer rating on throws into his coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Lenoir has allowed no TD passes and has two interceptions, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Lenoir also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Lenoir was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 out of Oregon and became a starter in his second season. He has six career interceptions and 23 passes defensed in 56 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

