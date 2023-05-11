National Football League San Francisco 49ers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 9:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the 49ers will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sept. 10) – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sept. 17) at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sept. 21) vs New York Giants, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Oct. 1) vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Oct. 8) vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 6 (Oct. 15) at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Oct. 23) at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 8 (Oct. 29) vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Nov. 5) BYE

Week 10 (Nov. 12) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.: L

Week 11 (Nov. 19) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. W

Week 12 (Nov. 26) at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Dec. 3) at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Dec. 10) vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Dec. 17) at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 16 (Dec. 25) vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Dec. 31) at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD: W

Final record: 12-5

The 49ers start the year with two games on the road but end the season with three of their last five games at Levi's Stadium, with only one of those teams making the playoffs last year in Seattle. San Francisco has five prime-time games, including contests on Thanksgiving and Christmas for the first time in franchise history.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

