4 Takeaways From the Chargers' Win Over the Eagles

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) – The Chargers needed overtime and a perfect performance from kicker Cameron Dicker to beat the defending champions.

In a defensive battle between two of the top defensive performers in the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers intercepted quarterback Jalen Hurts four times and saw Dicker go 5-for-5, including making the game-winner in overtime from 54 yards.

The Eagles dropped to 8-5 on the year and have also lost four of their last five games against the Chargers. Los Angeles improved to 9-4 and has won five of its last six games to stay two games behind the Denver Broncos (11-2) for the top spot in the NFC West.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Hurts' miscues add to Eagles' woes

The Eagles lost their third game in a row and, at 8-5, are just 1 ½ games in front of the Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1). The Eagles have lost more games this season than all of 2024, including the playoffs (three). Philadelphia did not lose consecutive games at any point last season.

Philadelphia has turned it over nine times during the team’s three-game losing streak.

After a slow start, the Eagles turned it on in the second half, putting themselves in position for the victory. However, Hurts had one of his worst games as a pro, becoming the first player in NFL history since 1978 to throw an interception and lose a fumble on the same play. That was the lowlight of a confounding five-turnover performance by the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

It was a long night for Jalen Hurts in the Eagles' loss to the Chargers. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hurts, who threw an interception on the final play of the game by veteran safety Tony Jefferson, completed 52.5% of his passes for 240 passing yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Hurts was sacked once, finishing with a season-low 31.2 passer rating. The four interceptions were more than the two interceptions he had on the season entering the game.

Along with the Hurts miscues, Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott pushed a 48-yard field goal wide left at the end of the first half and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo was called for unsportsmanlike conduct on a field goal by Dicker, giving the Bolts a new set of downs.

2. Saquon Barkley tops 100 rushing yards for just the second time this season

Yes, it’s hard to believe the guy who ran for a career-high 2,005 rushing yards last season had just his second 100-yard rushing game of the year, but that’s one of the main reasons why Philadelphia has struggled on offense all season. Barkley totaled 122 yards on 20 carries, including a game-high 52-yard run on a fake tush push, the 12th touchdown run of his career of at least 50 yards.

Barkley had more than double the rushing yards in his first 12 games last season (1,499) than he has over his first 12 games in 2025 (740). He has run for more than 60 yards in a game just four times this season. He had more than 60 rush yards in 15 of 16 games played in 2024.

While Barkley got it done on the ground, wide receiver A.J. Brown finished with six receptions for 100 receiving yards on 13 targets.

3. Justin Herbert sacked seven times as O-line carousel continues for Bolts

The Chargers have already played nine different offensive line combinations this season and lost offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III to an ankle injury, and he was replaced by Bobby Hart at right tackle.

Herbert, who’s playing with a surgically repaired broken left hand, was sacked seven times. For the season, Herbert’s been pressured a league-high 206 times. Herbert threw for 139 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, posting a 59.6 passer rating.

4. Chargers use running game to bully Philadelphia defense

With Herbert struggling to throw the ball, he made up for it with his legs, with a team-high 66 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Along with Herbert, the Chargers received a boost from the return of rookie running back Omarion Hampton. The first-round rookie had been out since fracturing his ankle in Week 5 against Washington, but he was activated from the injured reserve for this game.

Hampton and second-year running back Kimani Vidal combined for 171 scrimmage yards and a score, along with Herbert serving as the engine of L.A.’s offense in a game where yards were hard to come by against a stout Philadelphia defense.

Omarion Hampton found the end zone in the first quarter against the Eagles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

4 ½ What’s next?

The Eagles have another opportunity to bounce back at home against one of the worst teams in the NFL, hosting the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders, losers of seven straight games.

For the Bolts, they hit the road to face the reeling Kansas City Chiefs (6-7). The Chargers have won five of their last six games and defeated Kansas City 27-21 in the first game of the year in Brazil.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.