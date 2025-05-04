National Football League Commanders will host 2027 NFL Draft from the National Mall in Washington, DC Updated May. 4, 2025 10:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2027 NFL Draft is heading to the nation’s capital, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because President Trump is set to make the announcement on Monday at the White House.

It will be the second time the NFL Draft has been held in Washington and the first since 1941. The draft is expected to take place at the National Mall, according to the Washington Post.

Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, a week since they reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site. That is still pending council approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team, under former owner Dan Snyder, unsuccessfully tried to land the draft previously. Now, it’ll happen behind the team’s new ownership group led by Josh Harris, which bought the Commanders from Snyder in 2023.

Green Bay, the NFL’s smallest market, hosted the draft last weekend outside historic Lambeau Field. The NFL announced a crowd of 600,000 fans attended over the three days.

The NFL Draft used to be a fixture at Radio City Music Hall in New York and has become an even bigger hit since it hit the road in 2015. Chicago hosted the draft in 2015-16. Philadelphia had it in 2017, followed by Dallas and Nashville.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his house in 2020 during the pandemic. It went to Cleveland in 2021, followed by Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit. A record crowd of 750,000 attended Motown’s draft in 2024. Pittsburgh will host next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share