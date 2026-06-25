National Football League
NFL Releases Dates, Details For 2027 NFL Draft At Washington, D.C. National Mall
National Football League

NFL Releases Dates, Details For 2027 NFL Draft At Washington, D.C. National Mall

Published Jun. 25, 2026 3:06 p.m. ET

The NFL announced dates and details on Thursday for the 2027 NFL Draft to be held in Washington, D.C.

The three-day draft will begin on Thursday, April 29 and continue through Saturday, May 1.

On May 5, 2025, President Donald Trump announced the 2027 draft would be staged at the nation’s capital on the National Mall. Trump was joined in the Oval Office by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser when he announced initial plans for the draft.

On Thursday, the NFL revealed the draft will take place across iconic locations throughout Washington, D.C. The National Mall will anchor the draft theater in front of the Capitol. The NFL Draft Experience will span Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th Streets. Additional event elements will be situated throughout the footprint surrounding the National Mall.

"Our nation’s capital will provide an incredible, iconically American stage to host fans from around the world, as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars," said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and global events, in a statement.

The NFL said there will be a variety of free activities available for fans in the three-day event, including interactive games, immersive exhibits and photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The league said this year's draft in Pittsburgh set an attendance record, drawing more than 805,000 fans. The NFL said more than 600,000 fans attended the 2025 draft in Green Bay.

Washington last hosted the draft in 1941 at the Willard Hotel.

The NFL draft was a fixture at Radio City Music Hall in New York before it began moving to other locations in 2015. The 2028 NFL Draft will be held in Minneapolis.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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