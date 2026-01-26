2026 Super Bowl Odds: Back Sam Darnold to Win Big Game's MVP

After an exciting weekend of conference title games, Super Bowl LX is set.

The underdogs gave their most spirited effort, but both favorites came out on top, winning a pair of close games by a total of seven points combined.

The Seahawks opened as 3.5-point favorites over the Patriots, with the line quickly escalating to 5 in some spots. Despite the Seahawks and Patriots being favored last week and in all of their playoff games thus far in this postseason, to call this a surprise Super Bowl would be a colossal understatement.

Back in August, some offered the Patriots vs. the Seahawks at 1500-1 for anyone who thought this would be the matchup come February. After Week 1 of the NFL season, those odds only went up, as both the Seahawks and Patriots lost home games to open the season. New England actually fell to the lowly Raiders.

With plenty of time to preview this game before it kicks off on Feb. 8, there is one bet that jumped out right away when looking over available lines: Sam Darnold at +130 to win the Super Bowl MVP.

First off, he’s the quarterback and his team is favored. This is generally a quarterback award. While not to the extreme that the regular season MVP is, it’s still likely to go to one of the signal-callers.

Seven of the last nine and eight of the last 12 Super Bowl MVP awards have gone to QBs, including the last three in a row.

Also, Darnold is a tremendous feel-good story, something that I think matters if the Seahawks were to win. He was a high draft choice, then bounced around the league. Now, his fifth franchise is the one he has taken to the final game of the season.

One of the favorites to win MVP behind Darnold is his teammate, star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njibga (+550). But if Smith-Njigba were to have a big game, it’s likely Darnold would have one as well.

Darnold silenced the doubts about his ability to perform in these kinds of situations with his impressive showing in the NFC title game. So, instead of laying 5 points with the Seahawks, you’re better off betting on their quarterback at +130 to win MVP.

PICK: Sam Darnold (+130) to win Super Bowl MVP