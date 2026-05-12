2026 Seattle Seahawks Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games
Seattle Seahawks fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.
The Seahawks' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open at home against the New England Patriots in Week 1 in a rematch of Super Bowl LX, and will close the year on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is the Seahawks' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.
Seahawks' full 2026 schedule
Week 1: Sept. 9 (Wednesday) vs. New England Patriots
Week 2: Sept. 20 at Arizona Cardinals
Week 3: Sept. 27 at Washington Commanders
Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 6: Oct. 15 (Thursday) at Denver Broncos
Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) vs. Chicago Bears
Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 10: Nov. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Nov. 29 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 13: Dec. 7 (Monday) vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. New York Giants
Week 15: Dec. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Christmas)
Week 17: Jan. 3 at Carolina Panthers
Week 18: TBD at Los Angeles Rams
Seahawks 2026 season prediction
Our Eric D. Williams believes the Seahawks will have another strong season in 2026. He's predicting Seattle to go 11-6.
"The foundational pieces remain and the Seahawks still have one of the youngest rosters in the league," Williams wrote. "The bottom line is that the Super Bowl window is still wide open, and the Seahawks have a chance to appear in back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time since the 2013-2014 seasons."
Seahawks' 2026 projected win total
The Seahawks' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 10.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +1000, while their odds to make the playoffs are -255.
Seahawks' notable offseason moves
Seattle saw a relatively large exodus of notable contributors to its Super Bowl team leave in free agency, including running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Riq Woolen, safety Coby Bryant and edge rusher Boye Mafe. However, the Seahawks were able to re-sign the wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, and they extended star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
In the draft, the Seahawks picked up Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with their first-round pick before selecting TCU safety Bud Clark in Round 2 as they sought to replace some of the players who left in free agency.
How we've assessed the Seahawks' offseason
Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Seahawks at No. 3 in his power rankings.
"The reigning champs are a team without many holes," Vacchiano wrote.
Seattle's draft haul, meanwhile, earned a B grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.
"This class wasn’t as flashy as the one a year ago, which helped power the Seahawks to their second championship in franchise history, but it was an impressive haul that improved one of the deepest rosters in the league — even with the club having already invested two middle-round picks at the trade deadline for Rashid Shaheed," Rang wrote.
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