National Football League
2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games
National Football League

2026 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Published May. 14, 2026 10:38 p.m. ET

Philadelphia fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.

The Cowboys' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open at home against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, and will close the year on the road against the New York Giants. Here is the Eagles' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026. 

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Eagles' full 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Washington Commanders
Week 2: Sept. 20 at. Tennessee Titans
Week 3: Sept. 28 at Chicago Bears
Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Carolina Panthers (in London)
Week 7: Oct. 26 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 8: Nov. 1 at. Washington Commanders
Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. New York Giants
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 12: Nov. 26 at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday)
Week 13: Dec. 6 at. Arizona Cardinals
Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 15: Dec. 19 vs. Seattle Seahawks (Saturday)
Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. Houston Texans (Thursday)
Week 17: Jan. 3 at. San Francisco 49ers
Week 18: TBD at New York Giants

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Eagles 2026 season prediction

Our Ralph Vacchiano is relatively high on the Eagles entering the 2026 season, predicting them to win 12 games as he thinks they'll do a fine job at navigating a difficult schedule.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are as loaded as ever, and if they can just get some consistency up front and a little better play out of their offense, they’ve got a chance to be a Super Bowl contender," Vacchiano said. "They sure will have to run the gauntlet of contenders to get there, though.

"They will be tested constantly this season against some of the NFL’s elite. If nothing else, it’ll be very clear where they stand heading into the playoffs."

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Eagles' 2026 projected win total

The Eagles' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 10.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +1800, while their odds to make the playoffs are -152.

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Eagles' notable offseason moves

Many of the additions the Philadelphia Eagles have made this offseason have been to their wide receivers room as they could still trade A.J. Brown this summer. They signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, traded for Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers and used their first-round pick on Makai Lemon of USC. 

Philadelphia has also been active in the trade market. The Eagles acquired Andy Dalton in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, giving them another backup quarterback option.

The Eagles' most notable trade, though, came on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. They added edge rusher Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round pick, acquiring him after losing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

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How we've assessed the Eagles' offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Eagles at No. 4 in his power rankings

"They are so back," Vacchiano simply wrote of Philadelphia. 

Philadelphia's draft haul also earned high marks from our draft analyst, Rob Rang. Rang gave the Eagles an A-plus grade for their picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Reinforcing a roster as talented as the Eagles’ is difficult and [general manager Howie] Roseman does it creatively and effectively every year, lengthening the team’s Super Bowl window," Rang wrote.

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