2026 NFL Thanksgiving Odds: Lines, Spreads, What to Know for All 4 Games

Fans are gonna get to gobbling up some football during Thanksgiving week.

Let's check out the odds for the holiday slate at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 23.

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NOV. 25 — THANKSGIVING EVE

Spread: Rams -3

Moneyline: Rams -142, Packers +120

O/U: 45.5

What To Know: The Rams were 3.5-point favorites when the schedule came out, and the line has barely moved. Los Angeles (6-4) is rolling, with four straight wins coming out of its bye, the last a 34-6 rout of Arizona. It has done it while expecting to be without Puka Nacua. The Packers (6-4) are also coming off a bye, but they went into it on a sour note with a 30-10 home loss to Minnesota. That dropped them to last place in the NFC North, the only division in football where every team has a winning record. The total has fallen four points since May, from 49.5 to 45.5.

NOV. 26 — THANKSGIVING DAY

Spread: Lions -2.5

Moneyline: Lions -126, Bears +108

O/U: 53.5

What To Know: This line has completely flipped since May, when Detroit opened as a 2.5-point favorite. Now Chicago is laying 2.5 on the road. Both teams are 8-2 and tied atop the NFC North. The Bears have won five straight, most recently 21-13 over the Saints, and they’ve taken heavy public money all season because of their high-powered offense. The Lions beat Tampa Bay 31-21 on Sunday but are dealing with major injuries on defense. At 55.5, this is the highest total of the holiday slate.

Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -116, Eagles -102

O/U: 49.5

What To Know: No line on the Thanksgiving slate has moved more. Dallas was just a 1.5-point favorite in May and is now laying 8.5. Part of the reason is the first meeting: the Cowboys went into Philadelphia on Monday Night Football on Oct. 26 and won 38-21. The defending NFC East champion Eagles (3-7) snapped a seven-game losing streak by edging Pittsburgh 19-16 on Sunday, but injuries have gutted their offense. The Cowboys (5-6) put up 51 points on Tennessee on Sunday and are trying to stay in the NFC playoff race.

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -142, Chiefs +120

O/U: 50.5

What To Know: The big question in May was how Patrick Mahomes would look after last season’s ACL tear. The answer: just fine. Kansas City is 8-2 after a 34-7 win over Arizona, and trade-deadline pickup Josh Downs has given Mahomes a new deep threat. Buffalo is 9-1, the best record in the AFC, after a 26-9 win over Miami, and the spread is right where it opened at Bills -2.5. Josh Allen is 5-1 against Mahomes in the regular season. This is the marquee game of the holiday, and it’s played in prime time on Thanksgiving night.