2026 NFL Thanksgiving Odds: Lines, Spreads, What to Know for All 4 Games

Fans are gonna get to gobbling up some football during Thanksgiving week.

The NFL Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day games have dropped, and there are some bangers. Let's check out the odds for the holiday slate at FanDuel Sportsbook, as of May 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

NOV. 25 — THANKSGIVING EVE

Packers @ Rams

Spread: Rams -3.5

Moneyline: Rams -198, Packers +164

O/U: 49.5

What to know: The Rams went 12-5 last season (second in the NFC West) and were one win away from the Super Bowl, falling to division rival Seattle in the NFC Championship. Entering this year, they are favored to win it all, after adding Trent McDuffie to the secondary. As for the Packers, they finished second in the NFC North (9-7-1) and lost to division rival Chicago in the wild-card round.

NOV. 26 — THANKSGIVING DAY

Bears @ Lions

Spread: Lions -2.5

Moneyline: Lions -126, Bears +108

O/U: 53.5

What to know: A classic NFC North rivalry game. Despite the Bears winning the division last season (11-6), and the Lions finishing last (9-8) and missing the playoffs, Detroit did sweep Chicago. The Lions smashed the Bears in Week 2 (52-21) and then closed the regular season with a 19-16 win over Chicago.

Eagles @ Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -116, Eagles -102

O/U: 49.5

What to know: Arguably the biggest rivalry in the NFL. The two NFC East foes split the regular-season series, with Philadelphia outscoring Dallas 45-44 across the two games. The Cowboys missed the playoffs last year after finishing the regular season at 7-9-1, second in the division. The Eagles (11-6) won the division and were the defending champions entering the postseason, but fell in the wild-card round to San Francisco.

Chiefs @ Bills

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -142, Chiefs +120

O/U: 50.5

What to know: This one comes down to one thing: How will Patrick Mahomes look? Chances are he will be back on the field for Kansas City after tearing his ACL at the end of last season. But will he be the Mahomes of old? The Chiefs (6-11) missed the playoffs last season for the first time in forever, while the Bills (12-5) lost a heartbreaker to Denver in the divisional round. Josh Allen is 5-1 against Mahomes in the regular season all-time.