National Football League
2026 NFL Odds: When Will The Chargers Earn Their First Win?
National Football League

2026 NFL Odds: When Will The Chargers Earn Their First Win?

Published Nov. 3, 2026 11:15 a.m. ET

The Chargers' season hasn't gone to plan — and that's about as mildly as it can be put. 

After winning 11 games in each of the last two seasons, and after entering this season as a Super Bowl hopeful, Los Angeles is a shocking 0-7, the only remaining winless team in the NFL.

When will the Chargers get their first win? Assuming they do get a win.

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 3. 

 

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Los Angeles ChargersChargers' First Regular-Season Win Odds

@ Ravens (Week 10): +140
vs. Texans (Week 9): +160
vs. Jets (Week 11): +300
vs. Patriots (Week 12): +1600
@ Buccaneers (Week 13): +1900
@ Raiders (Week 14): +2500
@ Dolphins (Week 16): +3500
No win: +4500
vs. 49ers (Week 15): +7500
vs. Chiefs (Week 17): +10000
@ Broncos (Week 18): +15000

The trio of Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert has yet to find success this season (Getty Images).

Things got off to a dubious start for the Chargers when they lost their first two games of the season to the Cardinals and Raiders, both by a score of 26-14.

Indeed, those losses were a sign of things to come. 

Those were wins that L.A. needed, considering it turned around and immediately faced a murderers' row of opponents. It lost at Buffalo in Week 3 (24-16), at Seattle in Week 4 (30-23), vs. Denver in Week 5 (23-17), at Kansas City in Week 6 (22-6) and at the Rams in Week 8 (24-9) after a bye in Week 7. 

Now, the Chargers host Houston in Week 9 and travel to Baltimore in Week 10, and if Lamar Jackson were healthy, that would certainly be the toughest seven-game gauntlet in the NFL this season, right?

Arguably the most alarming element of the Chargers' fall from grace is the play of its star quarterback Justin Herbert, who is 23rd in passing yards (1,398), 28th in TD passes (5) and first in interceptions (10).

At 0-7, the "defeated season" is not quite approaching, but it is in the distance. The last team to go an entire season without a win was the 2017 Cleveland Browns, who went 0-16. 

If the Chargers are unable to get a single win, they would be the first team in league history to go 0-17.

 
 
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