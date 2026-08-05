2026 NFL Odds: Books Anticipate Growth For Harbaugh, Giants

Books believe in Big Blue … kinda.

The Giants barely avoided complete futility last season, scrapping together four wins and avoiding being tied for the worst record in the league, which belonged to the three-win Jets, Titans, Raiders and Cardinals.

Phew.

Now, entering the 2026 season, New York is expected to (kinda) be successful.

Let's check out some of its odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 5

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NEW YORK GIANTS ODDS

Regular-season wins

Over 7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: As mentioned, the Giants only had four wins last season — home victories over the Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys, and a road win over the Raiders. Two of those teams did make the playoffs last season, however (LAC and PHI). This year, New York is expected to potentially tack on three more wins. It has the 16th-toughest schedule in the league on paper, and will host Tennessee, Arizona, New Orleans and Cleveland. The Giants have not reached seven wins in three consecutive seasons and have only reached that mark twice in the last 12 seasons. They have also not been under the leadership of John Harbaugh, who spent the last 18 years guiding Baltimore to its most success in franchise history. He enters the year as the +600 favorite to win Coach of the Year.

NFC East wins

Over 2.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 2.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: The Giants earned two division wins in a down year last season, and they were only swept by the Commanders, splitting with Philly and Dallas. Their loss to Dallas also came by just three points, in overtime, at Jerry World. N.Y. has finished second or better in the division twice in the last 13 seasons, and has not won the NFC East since 2011. It won the Super Bowl at the conclusion of that season.

More wins than

Cardinals: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Dolphins: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Jets: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

Raiders: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Browns: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Titans: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Falcons: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: As mentioned, the Giants had one more win than the Cardinals, Jets, Raiders and Titans last season. They finished four games behind the Falcons, three games behind the Dolphins and one game behind the Browns. They are expected to eclipse the win totals of all of these teams next season, presumably due to quarterback changes for a few of them. Miami lost Tua Tagovailoa and will start Malik Willis. The Falcons will start either Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. The Browns will either stick with Shedeur Sanders or go back to Deshaun Watson.

Jaxson Dart regular-season passing yards

Over 3,150.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 3,150.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Jaxson Dart regular-season passing TDs

Over 19.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under 19.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

WHAT TO KNOW: Dart had a bit of an abbreviated season as a rookie, but still got a lot of reps. He started 12 games and went 4-8 in those starts. He completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 487 yards and nine scores.