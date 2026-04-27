2026 NFL Draft: Which 3 Teams Have Improved the Most This Offseason?

The 2026 NFL Draft has finally concluded, and with it comes clear winners, losers and plenty of picks that sparked debate across the national media.

Several teams made major strides over draft weekend, with three standing out for the improvements they made to their rosters. During Monday’s episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd highlighted the three teams he believes have improved the most this offseason.

With the draft now in the rear-view mirror, these franchises appear to have positioned themselves as some of the biggest offseason winners heading into next season.

Raiders & Giants rebuild in offseason, Who won the 2026 NFL Draft?

New York Giants

The Giants have had a strong offseason, remaining active in free agency and the NFL Draft. But the biggest splash of the offseason might have been their hiring of former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Cowherd certainly seems to think that.

"I get a massive head coaching upgrade in John Harbaugh," Cowherd said. "I get non-premium positions, but Isaiah Likely and Tremaine Edmunds are positions of need for the Giants. Two starters in free agency that I think will excel, then I thought their first four picks were amazing."

Cowherd also pointed to the value the Giants found throughout the draft, especially with players he believes can make an immediate impact.

"That’s a different team," Cowherd said. "That’s a losing organization and I see a major upgrade in leadership, production from guys already in the league and three, potentially four starters."

If those additions develop the way Cowherd expects, the Giants could quickly shift from one of the league’s most disappointing teams to a legitimate playoff contender. After years of inconsistency, they finally appear to have a clear foundation to build around.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had one of the more intriguing offseasons in the league despite not making many major moves in free agency. One of their biggest additions to the coaching staff was the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their next head coach.

"The Raiders go from an old defensive coach who felt a little bit out of his generation to a young, clever, highly respected offensive coach in Klint Kubiak," Cowherd said. "They got the best free agent signing to me in the entire offseason in Tyler Lindenbaum with a rookie quarterback."

Cowherd believes those additions, combined with the talent already on the roster, could quickly change the franchise's direction heading into next season.

"Remember the Raiders are not like the Jets," Cowherd said. "The Raiders have really good players at premier positions in Max Crosby, Kolton Miller, a running back [Ashton Jeanty], tight end [Brock Bowers] and they’ve got an All-Pro center."

If Kubiak can maximize the talent already in place, the Raiders could be one of the biggest surprise teams in the AFC next season. After years of instability, Las Vegas finally appears to have a clearer identity and a foundation built to compete in the long term.

Kansas City Chiefs

After losing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending knee injury late last season, the organization struggled overall and ultimately missed the playoffs. Faced with salary cap constraints, they also traded away cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Cowherd outlined four key needs the Chiefs had to address amid all the adversity and he believes head coach Andy Reid checked every one of those boxes.

"They got the best running back in free agency in Kenneth Walker," Cowherd said. The best cornerback in the draft in Mansoor Delane. Put [Clemson defensive lineman] Peter Woods from Clemson in the draft a year ago and he would have been a top-10 pick."

Cowherd was also a fan of the Chiefs' selection of Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas.

"R Mason is sort of the Rueben Bain of later in the draft," Cowherd said, comparing Thomas to a top-15 pick. "Not great measurable, but if you watched Oklahoma play this year, he’s like Rueben Bain."

If those additions hit their ceiling, the Chiefs could quickly rebound from a turbulent year and reestablish themselves as a top AFC contender. In Cowherd’s view, the team didn’t just fill holes; they may have quietly reset the foundation of the roster.