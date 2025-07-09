National Football League Believe The Hype! 10 NFL Draft Prospects Poised To Make Noise This Fall Updated Jul. 11, 2025 12:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the calendar flips to July, NFL executives and scouts are plotting out their travel plans for the fall based on where the blue-chip prospects are playing. And as Fort Minor so eloquently put it, a handful of those standout stars will leave lasting impressions on the scouting community.

So, after evaluating some of the hottest names in the potential 2026 NFL Draft class, here are the 10 most intriguing prospects to watch this college football campaign:

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

There might be more polished quarterbacks in the 2026 class, but no one can match the superstar traits and tools Sellers displays as a potential franchise quarterback. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder is a freak athlete with "plus" size, arm talent and running skills. Sellers is a rare find as a power runner with impeccable touch and timing as a pocket passer. Though the standout sophomore needs to refine his mechanics, Sellers is the quarterback prospect evaluators covet when attempting to land a playmaker with the talent and potential to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a shootout.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Defensive backs with spectacular playmaking skills are valued at a premium in the pass-centric NFL. Downs’ versatility, instincts and intelligence separate him from other athletic defenders roaming the deep middle. As a 6-foot, 205-pounder with an attack mentality as the centerpiece of a "see ball, get ball" defensive scheme, the Ohio State star shrinks the field with his exceptional range as a sideline-to-sideline defender. With Downs also displaying outstanding blitz and tackling skills as a box area player, the rising junior is the chess piece creative game planners desire in a "star" (hybrid safety) defender in a spread-out game. Given his spectacular return skills as a big-play specialist in the return game, Downs is a "two-phase" player with top-five pick potential.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The running back renaissance is in full effect on the professional and collegiate levels with multifaceted RB1s coveted by creative offensive coordinators. Love is a potential star at the next level with a game built on speed, quickness, balance and bust. The 6-foot, 206-pounder is a blur with the ball in his hands, yet flashes the patience and persistence to pick up the tough yards between the tackles. Love’s grittiness and underrated playmaking skills in the passing game make him an ideal feature back in an NFL offense. As coaches and scouts spend more time studying the Notre Dame standout, we could hear Love’s name buzz as one of the blue-chip prospects in the 2026 class.

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.

The next Clemson quarterback set to make his mark in the NFL is coming off a strong 2024 campaign that piqued the interest of evaluators looking for a QB1 with franchise potential. As a quick-rhythm thrower with outstanding touch, timing and anticipation, Klubnik is ideally suited to play in an offense that features heavy elements of the "Shanahan" system. Whether operating as a traditional drop-back passer or attacking defenses on various movement-based schemes, including designed quarterback runs and bootlegs, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder can string together first downs utilizing his right arm or legs. Given his mobile playmaking skills and efficient passing ability, Klubnik has the potential to shoot up the charts as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

The super-sized, edge blocker excels at playing "Bully Ball" at the point of attack. Measuring 6-foot-7, 369 pounds, Proctor overwhelms defenders with his superior size, strength and power. In pass protection, the Alabama standout is a nimble shadow boxer on the edge, displaying the balance and body control to mirror shifty pass rushers in space. Though his technique needs polishing, it is hard to find extra, extra-large blockers with ballerina-like footwork, balance and body control. Given his size, length, and tools, Proctor is squarely in the mix to emerge as the top offensive tackle in the class.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

As the most polarizing quarterback prospect in the 2026 class, Allar has evaluators twisted in knots trying to assess his talent and upside as a potential franchise player. While old school scouts are smitten with his size, arm talent and athleticism, quarterback gurus will have a tough time with his streaky play in big games. Despite an impressive resume that features 6,302 passing yards and a 53-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Allar lacks a signature game that cements his status as a top prospect. If he can smooth out the rough parts of his game (decision-making), while showing evaluators that he is more playmaker than game manager, he could work his way into the QB1 conversation as a talented passer with the prototypical tools to get the job done.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods.

The 300-pound "dancing bear" is a frontline hybrid with destructive skills as an inside or outside defender. Woods seamlessly transitions from a three-point stance to an upright position to attack the offense from multiple alignments along the line. Though his big-bodied frame makes him an ideal interior defender in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme, Woods’ success in tracking down runners and harassing quarterbacks from the edge will encourage some defensive coordinators to envision a Chris Jones-like role for the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder as a pro. If Woods can polish his pass rush skills and improve his sack production in 2025, the Clemson standout might fly up draft boards as one of the potential gems of the 2026 draft class.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

The 2026 class lacks a proven WR1, but Tyson could intrigue evaluators looking for a productive playmaker with No. 1 option potential. As a dynamic slot receiver with patience and pizzazz, Tyson consistently wins against one-on-one coverage on the outside or in the slot. With sticky hands and outstanding ball skills to complement his superb route-running ability, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is a tough cover for defensive backs tasked with the assignment. If Tyson can match or exceed his impressive 2024 production (75 catches, 1,101 receiving yards, and 10 TDs), the league could view him as a WR1 candidate by the end of the pre-draft process.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers.

There is always a place in the NFL for a pass-catching tight end with the tools and talent to create mismatches all over the field. Measuring 6-foot-4, 225 pounds with a quarterback’s mind (former four-star recruit who played quarterback at Texas A&M and New Mexico State) and a track star’s athleticism (won the 2019 Texas 6A high jump state title), Stowers is a nightmare to defend on the perimeter. He understands how to identify the soft spots within a zone, while also displaying the superior athleticism to win his one-on-one matchups against man coverage. As a crafty playmaker with "plus" running skills and outstanding leaping ability, Stowers has the potential to post big numbers as a No. 1 option in a multidimensional passing game.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker.

Productive pass rushers with "plus" traits routinely fly off draft boards. After notching 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three passes defensed in two seasons, Parker could be the next Clemson star to warrant a first-round selection. Measuring 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, the junior EDGE defender is a speed-rushing demon with outstanding first-step quickness and closing speed. Parker transforms speed into power, utilizing various "dip-and-rip" maneuvers and "two-handed" swipe moves to keep blockers guessing at the line of scrimmage. With the ultra-athletic defender also flashing exceptional balance, bend and burst, the second-team All-ACC selection possesses the disruptive traits to develop into a double-digit sack artist at the next level.

