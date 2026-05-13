2026 New York Giants Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games
New York Giants fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.
The Giants' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open at home against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, and will close the year at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is the Giants' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.
Giants' full 2026 schedule
Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 2: Sept. 21 (Monday) at Los Angeles Rams
Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 5: Oct. 11 at Washington Commanders
Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 7: Oct. 25 at Houston Texans
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Nov. 8 at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 10: Nov. 12 (Thursday) vs. Washington Commanders
Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 12: Nov. 29 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 13: Dec. 6 vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 14: Dec. 13 at Seattle Seahawks
Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 16: Dec. 28 (Monday) at Detroit Lions
Week 17: Jan. 3 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 18: TBD vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Giants 2026 season prediction
Our Ralph Vacchiano believes the Giants will see a slight improvement in the first year of the John Harbaugh era, predicting New York will go 7-10.
"The New York Giants are expecting big things in the first year of the John Harbaugh era and their second year with Jaxson Dart, especially after enduring one of the NFL’s toughest schedules last season. They’re more in the middle of the pack this year, but the NFC East could be much tougher to navigate,"
Giants' 2026 projected win total
The Giants' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 7.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +7000, while their odds to make the playoffs are +275.
Giants' notable offseason moves
New York's most notable move in the offseason came on its coaching staff, hiring former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to be its new head coach. Harbaugh brought some players from his former job with him, too. The Giants signed tight end Isaiah Likely, punter Jordan Stout and fullback Patrick Ricard, among others, from the Ravens.
The Giants lost defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, shipping him out to the Cincinnati Bengals in a trade. However, that helped them get two top-10 picks, with New York adding Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Miami (Fla.) offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa in the draft. The Giants also drafted Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood with one of the first picks in the second round.
How we've assessed the Giants' offseason
Following the draft, Vacchiano placed the Chiefs at No. 18 in his power rankings.
Armed with two top-10 picks, they came away with arguably the draft’s best LB (Arvell Reese) and best offensive lineman (Francis Mauigoa)," Vacchiano wrote.
New York's draft haul, meanwhile, earned a B grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.
"The John Harbaugh era started off in true ‘Big Blue’ fashion with arguably the best overall prospect stolen at No. 5 overall and the best blocker a few picks later," Rang wrote.
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