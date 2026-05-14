2026 NFL Odds: Back Cowboys, Chiefs To Win In Week 1

Okay, friends — we're getting closer to football season.

The NFL schedule release is a nice little teaser and does just enough to get us excited about what lies ahead.

Also, now that we know which matchups we have to look forward to, it's time to put our money where the calendar is.

Let's take a glance at the first two games I've got my eyes on.

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COWBOYS @ GIANTS

Sept. 13 — Week 1

I’m high on the Cowboys this season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott seems underrated, despite playing well year after year.

The Cowboys' offensive line is outstanding. Their wide receivers are elite. They clearly have things together on offense. Defense was a struggle last season, but they’ve done much to improve it with late, in-season moves last year and free agency this spring.

They’ve improved at all three levels, either in the draft with Malachi Lawrence and Caleb Downs, or in free agency with Rashan Gary and Cobie Durant.

The Giants also improved with the addition of John Harbaugh as the squad's coach. They had a productive draft by selecting Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa. Quarterback Jaxson Dart will start this season healthy and presumably so will star receiver Malik Nabers. Their defense should be fantastic once again this season with a hellish pass rush.

But there's this: The Giants do not have a home-field advantage that’s worth much, in my opinion. That opinion is backed by years of data showing that they don’t cover as often. Part of that is because they've been stinky for years, but also, that stadium provides them no real upside.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, have advantages all over the field in this game. They have a returning coaching staff with a better quarterback. Their offensive line can neutralize the Giants' defensive line. The Cowboys' improved defense should play well against a New York offense with that new staff that will be attempting to find its footing early in the season.

PICK: Cowboys (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

BRONCOS @ CHIEFS

Sept. 14 — Week 1

I’m prepared to lose money again this season wagering on the Chiefs when the number is under a field goal.

Last season was bad. The offense had no rhythm or flow. Nothing easy was designed. Then injuries started to pile up. Receiver, offensive line and eventually, Patrick Mahomes.

But now, Mahomes appears healthy, and the offensive line is healthy.

K.C. has added Kenneth Walker at running back and have acknowledged it needs to change the offense. Defensively, it always felt like the Chiefs allowed fewer points than their talent. The Chiefs added some young pieces on defense and will need those guys to get up to speed fast.

The Broncos made the AFC Championship Game last season in the second year of Bo Nix being paired with head coach Sean Payton. They lost when Nix was out of the lineup. Now, he’s on track to be under center in Week 1.

Denver didn’t need to do much this offseason with the roster. It already had a top-notch offensive line and added Jaylen Waddle to the receiving core. The Broncos return nearly everyone from that outstanding defense. It’s a team that feels primed to make another deep playoff run.

Honestly, I just won’t ever quit betting on the Chiefs getting less than a field goal at home — especially when there's motivation to start this season much better. They’ve heard all offseason about their demise and how it’s over as currently constructed.

Hear me out, though, when I say their roster is much better.

They’ve improved their coaching staff and Andy Reid's teams are fantastic in Week 1.

I think the Broncos will compete for another AFC West title but will lose in their first game of the season.

PICK: Chiefs (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points