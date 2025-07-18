National Football League 2025 San Francisco 49ers Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 1, 2025 1:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after a disappointing 6–11 campaign in 2024, finishing last in the NFC West and missing the playoffs. As San Francisco aims to reset under head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2025, here’s a complete look at the 49ers’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

How will the 49ers do this season?

Eric D. Williams predicts that the 49ers will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Williams:

"After having the toughest schedule in the league last year, San Francisco has the easiest schedule this season, with opponents owning a .417 winning percentage in 2024. So finishing at the bottom of the NFC West has its benefits. While the 49ers must replace eight defensive starters, they should benefit from the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. On offense, the 49ers look forward to a healthy Christian McCaffrey , Trent Williams and, eventually, Brandon Aiyuk . Kyle Shanahan has not had back-to-back losing seasons since his first two years as 49ers head coach, in 2017-18. And after winning just six games in 2020, Shanahan followed that with a 10-win season in 2021. So 10 wins for San Francisco in 2025 makes sense."

