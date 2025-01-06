2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend odds: Lines, spreads for all 6 games

National Football League
Published Jan. 6, 2025 12:05 a.m. ET

The NFL postseason is here.

Let's check out the lines for each Wild Card Weekend game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan 6.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend Odds

SATURDAY, JAN. 11

CHARGERS @ TEXANS (4:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -155 favorites to win; Texans +130 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

STEELERS @ RAVENS (8 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Ravens -9.5 (Raves favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -500 favorites to win; Steelers +380 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, JAN. 12

BRONCOS @ BILLS (1 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)

Point spread: Bills -8.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Bills -440 favorites to win; Broncos +340 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

PACKERS @ EAGLES (4:30 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -4.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -205 favorites to win; Packers +170 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMMANDERS @ BUCCANEERS (8 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -175 favorites to win; Commanders +145 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, JAN. 13

VIKINGS @ RAMS (8 p.m., TBD)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -135 favorites to win; Rams +114 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

