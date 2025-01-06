2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend odds: Lines, spreads for all 6 games
The NFL postseason is here.
Let's check out the lines for each Wild Card Weekend game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan 6.
(All times ET)
2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend Odds
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
CHARGERS @ TEXANS (4:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)
Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -155 favorites to win; Texans +130 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
STEELERS @ RAVENS (8 p.m., Prime Video)
Point spread: Ravens -9.5 (Raves favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -500 favorites to win; Steelers +380 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
BRONCOS @ BILLS (1 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)
Point spread: Bills -8.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Bills -440 favorites to win; Broncos +340 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
PACKERS @ EAGLES (4:30 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Eagles -4.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -205 favorites to win; Packers +170 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
COMMANDERS @ BUCCANEERS (8 p.m., NBC/Peacock)
Point spread: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -175 favorites to win; Commanders +145 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY, JAN. 13
Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -135 favorites to win; Rams +114 underdogs to win
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
Chiefs stranded before Broncos game for 4 hours due to ice storm
Inside Drake Maye’s rookie year: ‘We're going to have that Tom Brady story again’
-
2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs take top spot as lone favorites, Chargers bolt
2024 Fantasy football: Redrafting the first five rounds
NFL's best free-agent signings of 2024: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley lead way
-
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings
Chiefs stranded before Broncos game for 4 hours due to ice storm
Inside Drake Maye’s rookie year: ‘We're going to have that Tom Brady story again’
-
2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs take top spot as lone favorites, Chargers bolt
2024 Fantasy football: Redrafting the first five rounds
NFL's best free-agent signings of 2024: Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley lead way