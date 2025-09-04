National Football League 2025 NFL Week 1 Odds: Notable Chiefs vs. Chargers Prop Bets Published Sep. 4, 2025 8:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Football is taking over Brazil.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers square off Friday night in São Paulo, marking the NFL’s second-ever regular-season game in South America.

Kansas City enters as a 3-point favorite, but where else can bettors find value?

Let’s break down a few of the top prop bets for Chiefs vs. Chargers at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 4.

CHIEFS SPECIALS

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Patrick Mahomes 240+ passing yards: -131 (bet $10 to win $17.63 total)

Patrick Mahomes 2+ passing touchdowns: -147 (bet $10 to win $16.80 total)

Isiah Pacheco 50+ rushing yards: +101 (bet $10 to win $20.10 total)

What to know: Mahomes had at least two passing touchdowns in eight games last season, and topped 246 passing yards nine times. Kelce is coming off his lowest-scoring season (three touchdowns) and only had five the year before. After missing time with a broken fibula in 2024, Pacheco still had two games with 50-plus rushing yards in his seven appearances.

Mahomes Mountain Week 1: Who can compete with Patrick Mahomes?

CHARGERS SPECIALS

Justin Herbert 2+ passing touchdowns: +103 (bet $10 to win $20.30 total)

Justin Herbert 250+ passing yards: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Ladd McConkey anytime touchdown: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Omarion Hampton 40+ rushing yards: -193 (bet $10 to win $15.18 total)

What to know: Herbert threw multiple touchdowns in eight games last season and had one outing with three. He reached 250 yards passing in seven of 17 games. McConkey, entering his second year, totaled seven touchdowns as a rookie. Hampton is set to make his NFL debut after rushing for 1,660 yards in his final season at UNC.

GAME SPECIALS

Ladd McConkey to have the most receiving yards of the game: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Isiah Pacheco to have the most rushing yards of the game: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Each team to score 2+ rushing touchdowns and 2+ passing touchdowns: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Chiefs to score in all four quarters: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Chargers to score in all four quarters: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

What to know: McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards last season, ranking 10th in the NFL. Pacheco’s 2024 campaign was cut short by injury, but in 2023 he paced Kansas City with 935 rushing yards. When these two teams last met in December 2024, the Chiefs escaped with a 19-17 win — Kansas City had one receiving TD while Los Angeles had one rushing and one receiving score.

