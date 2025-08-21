2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 3 Games, TV Channels, How to Watch, Streaming
The NFL preseason offers fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season. It's a chance for teams to fine-tune their game plans and get ready for the season ahead. Here's all you need to know about Week 3 of the NFL preseason schedule, including dates, times, and TV channels (all times Eastern).
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule and Scores
Week 3 Schedule
Thursday, Aug 21
Friday, Aug 22
- Eagles at Jets – 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL+)
- Vikings at Titans – 8 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Falcons at Cowboys – 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Bears at Chiefs – 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL+)
Saturday, Aug 23
- Ravens at Commanders – 12 p.m. ET (NFL+)
- Colts at Bengals – 1 p.m. ET (NFL+)
- Rams at Browns – 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Texans at Lions – 1 p.m. ET (NFL+)
- Broncos at Saints – 1 p.m. ET (NFL+)
- Seahawks at Packers – 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Jaguars at Dolphins – 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- Bills at Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL+)
- Chargers at 49ers – 8:30 p.m. ET (NFL+)
- Raiders at Cardinals – 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Week 2 Scores
- Titans 23, Falcons 20
- Seahawks 33, Chiefs 16
- Browns 22, Eagles 13
- Patriots 20, Vikings 12
- Packers 23, Colts 19
- Dolphins 24, Lions 17
- Texans 20, Panthers 3
- 49ers 22, Raiders 19
- Ravens 31, Cowboys 13
- Buccaneers 17, Steelers 14
- Giants 31, Jets 12
- Rams 23, Chargers 22
- Broncos 27, Cardinals 7
- Jaguars 17, Saints 17
- Bears 38, Bills 0
- Bengals 31, Commanders 17
2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
Week 1 Scores
- Ravens 24, Colts 16
- Eagles 34, Bengals 27
- Raiders 23, Seahawks 23
- Browns 30, Panthers 10
- Lions 17, Falcons 10
- Patriots 48, Commanders 18
- Giants 34, Bills 25
- Vikings 20, Texans 10
- Steelers 31, Jaguars 25
- Rams 31, Cowboys 21
- Buccaneers 29, Titans 7
- Jets 30, Packers 10
- Cardinals 20, Chiefs 17
- Broncos 30, 49ers 9
- Dolphins 24, Bears 24
- Chargers 27, Saints 13
When did the 2025 NFL Preseason start?
The 2025 NFL Preseason began with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31st at 8 p.m. ET. The Los Angeles Chargers faced off against the Detroit Lions at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
Where can I watch the NFL Preseason? What channel will it be on?
The majority of NFL preseason games air on each team's local TV affiliate network. Five other national broadcasts will appear on FOX, Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN and NBC.
Many games will also be available on NFL Network.
How can I stream the NFL Preseason or watch without cable?
FOX games can be streamed on FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app. You can also stream games on other channels with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.
All games not on national TV will stream live on NFL+ for out-of-market fans who want access to exclusive live games that are not being aired in their local area.
How can I watch the NFL Preseason for free?
If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on FOX, NBC or CBS for free.
How many games does each team play in the NFL Preseason?
In 2021, the number of preseason games for each NFL team went from four to three as the regular season schedule increased from 16 to 17 games.
What are the NFL Preseason standings?
Full standings by division are available on the FOXSports NFL preseason standings page.
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Rises After Addressing Archie's Comments
2025 NFL Preseason Buzz: 49ers' WR Demarcus Robinson Suspended for 3 Games
NFL Power Rankings: What Teams are Best Positioned to Win in 5 Years?
Anthony Richardson Agent on Colts Future: 'We Have a Lot to Discuss'
2025 Best NFL Cornerbacks: Pat Surtain, Derek Stingley Jr. Lead Rankings
Can Christian McCaffrey Bring Back the Brock Purdy the 49ers Know and Love?
-
Inside the Dynamic Between Falcons QBs Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins
Don't Expect Daniel Jones to be This Year's Sam Darnold
2026 NFL Draft Back in Play? Texas QB Arch Manning Contradicts His Grandfather
