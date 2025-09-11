National Football League
National Football League
2025 NFL Pick Em Week 2: FOX Super 6 Questions
Updated Sep. 11, 2025 9:55 a.m. ET
After an exciting opening week, NFL Week 2 is here. You can have the best of both worlds while watching Week 2 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.
How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize. It really is that simple, and again, it's free.
Let's take a look at the questions for NFL Week 2.
Question 1: Which QB will have the Most Passing Yards?
- Patrick Mahomes (258 passing yards Week 1) – 7 points
- Dak Prescott (188 passing yards Week 1) – 8 points
- Jared Goff (225 passing yards Week 1) – 9 points
- Caleb Williams (210 passing yards Week 1) – 10 points
Question 2: Rank the teams by who will have the Most Points Scored (highest to lowest):
4 Correct answers = 15 points, 2 Correct = 6 points, 1 Correct = 3 points
- New York Giants (6 points scored Week 1)
- Dallas Cowboys (20 points scored Week 1)
- Chicago Bears (24 points scored Week 1)
- Detroit Lions (13 points scored Week 1)
ADVERTISEMENT
Question 3: Which player will have the Most Receiving Yards?
- CeeDee Lamb (110 receiving yards Week 1) – 6 points
- DK Metcalf (83 receiving yards Week 1) – 7 points
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (45 receiving yards Week 1) – 8 points
- A.J. Brown (8 receiving yards Week 1) – 9 points
Question 4: Predict Aaron Rodgers' TOTAL PASSING YARDS vs Seahawks
4 Segments = 1 point, 3 Segments = 3 points, 2 Segments = 6 points, 1 Segment = 12 points
- Aaron Rodgers (244 passing yards Week 1)
Question 5: Which of the following will occur?
- Saquon Barkley 100+ rush yds (60 rushing yards Week 1) – 7 points
- Jalen Hurts rushing TD (2 rushing TDs Week 1) – 8 points
- Travis Kelce TD reception (1 TD reception Week 1) – 10 points
- None (None of the above will occur) – 15 points
Question 6: What will be the outcome of this Super Bowl LIX rematch?
- Philadelphia Eagles – Win by 2 points or more – 15 points
- Kansas City Chiefs – Win, Tie, or Lose by 1 point – 15 points
Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
QB Stock Market Week 2: Is Jordan Love Making a Leap? Is Justin Fields For Real?
Eagles DT Jalen Carter Receives Retroactive Suspension for Dak Prescott Spit
-
2025 NFL Midweek Betting Report: 'I Think Revenge is on the Chiefs’ Mind'
Justin Herbert on 'Rearview': Chargers Are 'Steps Ahead' of Last Season
Mark Sanchez Promises 'Raw, Unfiltered Look' at NFL in New Digital Show, 'Rearview'
-
Are the Chiefs Really in Trouble? NFL Sources: ‘Call Me When Reid and Mahomes Retire'
Tom Brady Also Noticed That Troubling Ravens Trend Under John Harbaugh
After Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen’s Shootout, We’re Left With Only One Question
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 NFL Odds Week 2: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
QB Stock Market Week 2: Is Jordan Love Making a Leap? Is Justin Fields For Real?
Eagles DT Jalen Carter Receives Retroactive Suspension for Dak Prescott Spit
-
2025 NFL Midweek Betting Report: 'I Think Revenge is on the Chiefs’ Mind'
Justin Herbert on 'Rearview': Chargers Are 'Steps Ahead' of Last Season
Mark Sanchez Promises 'Raw, Unfiltered Look' at NFL in New Digital Show, 'Rearview'
-
Are the Chiefs Really in Trouble? NFL Sources: ‘Call Me When Reid and Mahomes Retire'
Tom Brady Also Noticed That Troubling Ravens Trend Under John Harbaugh
After Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen’s Shootout, We’re Left With Only One Question
Item 1 of 3