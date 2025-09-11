National Football League
eagles vs chiefs
National Football League

2025 NFL Pick Em Week 2: FOX Super 6 Questions

Updated Sep. 11, 2025 9:55 a.m. ET

After an exciting opening week, NFL Week 2 is here. You can have the best of both worlds while watching Week 2 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize. It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

Let's take a look at the questions for NFL Week 2.

Question 1: Which QB will have the Most Passing Yards?

Question 2: Rank the teams by who will have the Most Points Scored (highest to lowest):

4 Correct answers = 15 points, 2 Correct = 6 points, 1 Correct = 3 points

Question 3: Which player will have the Most Receiving Yards?

Question 4: Predict Aaron Rodgers' TOTAL PASSING YARDS vs Seahawks

4 Segments = 1 point, 3 Segments = 3 points, 2 Segments = 6 points, 1 Segment = 12 points

Question 5: Which of the following will occur?

  • Saquon Barkley 100+ rush yds (60 rushing yards Week 1) – 7 points
  • Jalen Hurts rushing TD (2 rushing TDs Week 1) – 8 points
  • Travis Kelce TD reception (1 TD reception Week 1) – 10 points
  • None (None of the above will occur) – 15 points

Question 6: What will be the outcome of this Super Bowl LIX rematch?

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

