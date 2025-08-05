National Football League
2025 NFL Odds: Why Pete Carroll's Raiders Won't Hit 7.5 Wins
National Football League

2025 NFL Odds: Why Pete Carroll's Raiders Won't Hit 7.5 Wins

Published Aug. 6, 2025 10:24 a.m. ET
Geoff Schwartz
Geoff Schwartz
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Want to know the first two things I do when it's time to preview a team for an upcoming season?

I grade the coaching staff and then, more importantly, I count up the game-wreckers on the roster. 

By game-wreckers, I mean the players that opposing teams are circling, knowing that those are the guys they must stop to have a chance to win.

I recently applied this analysis to the Las Vegas Raiders.

L.V. upgraded its coaching staff this offseason. It hired Pete Carroll after he spent last season out of the profession. Carroll won a Super Bowl in Seattle and his teams were competitive almost every year. He also won a championship at USC before becoming the Seahawks head coach. 

Carroll is a trusted mind who’s built winners and will add emotion and physicality to the Raiders.

One notable hire that Carroll made after locking down the head coaching position was Chip Kelly.

After Kelly helped Ohio State win the College Football Playoff in January, the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator joined the Raiders coaching staff. Kelly had previously coached at UCLA and Oregon, and also in the NFL as the head coach in Philadelphia and San Francisco. 

Kelly is a brilliant offensive mind and thrives in the coordinator role. 

Patrick Graham, along with Carroll, will run the defense. All three together make a competent coaching staff that I trust will do the right thing on Sundays.

While I like the coaching staff, I’m not sure if I can say the same about the roster. It’s just missing those game-wreckers I mentioned earlier. 

Can Geno Smith lead the Las Vegas Raiders back to relevance?

Can Geno Smith lead the Las Vegas Raiders back to relevance?

Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers are easy to add to the list. Maybe Ashton Jeanty is on the list without having played a snap in the NFL. I like Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers Johnson on the offensive line, but they don’t qualify as standouts. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This brings us to Geno Smith.

I think Smith is a good quarterback but not nearly as good as people give him credit for. He’s not a top-10 QB, and in a given year, he's maybe top 12. 

In his first year in Seattle, Smith had 10 games with a quarterback rating over 100. In 2023, his second year as a Seahawk, he had six games with a rating over 100. Last season, it was down to only four games over 100 quarterback rating. That is with a better receiving corps and an offensive line in the same tier. 

Now, Smith goes to Vegas with no receivers. He's a year older, and he's in a much tougher division.

The Raiders will play their six division games, and if they are able to steal a few victories there, it would go a long way to hitting the win total. They also have games against the AFC South and NFC East, including difficult matchups with the Commanders and Eagles. There are easier games on the back end of the AFC South part of the schedule. 

I’d lean toward Las Vegas' Under this season even though I like the coaching staff and trust the Raiders to be prepared for every game. I just don’t think the team is all that talented and those teams tend to lose more than they win.

PICK: Raiders Under 7.5 regular-season wins

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What Would Trading for Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Cost and Who Might Pay It?

What Would Trading for Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Cost and Who Might Pay It?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes