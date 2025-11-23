2025 NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games

NFL Week 13 kicks off on Thanksgiving Day, as the Lions host the Packers, the Cowboys host the Chiefs and the Ravens host the Bengals.

Here are the lines for every Week 13 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 23.

THURSDAY, NOV. 27

PACKERS @ LIONS

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions -155, Packers +130

O/U: 48.5

CHIEFS @ COWBOYS

Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Cowboys +145

O/U: 52.5

BENGALS @ RAVENS

Spread: Ravens -7.5

Moneyline: Ravens -410, Bengals +320

O/U: 51.5

FRIDAY, NOV. 28

BEARS @ EAGLES

Spread: Eagles -7

Moneyline: Eagles -325, Bears +260

O/U: 45.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 30

CARDINALS @ BUCCANEERS

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

RAMS @ PANTHERS

Spread: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: TBD

TEXANS @ COLTS

Spread: Colts -3.5

Moneyline: Colts -185, Texans +154

O/U: 45.5

49ERS @ BROWNS

Spread: 49ers -6

Moneyline: 49ers -265, Browns +215

O/U: 40.5

SAINTS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Dolphins -5.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -238, Saints +195

O/U: 43.5

JAGUARS @ TITANS

Spread: Jaguars -7

Moneyline: Jaguars -375, Titans +295

O/U: 43.5

FALCONS @ JETS

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Moneyline: Falcons -135, Jets +114

O/U: 39.5

VIKINGS @ SEAHAWKS

Spread: Seahawks -8.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -440, Vikings +340

O/U: 43.5

BILLS @ STEELERS

Spread: Bills -4.5

Moneyline: Bills -218, Steelers +180

O/U: 48.5

RAIDERS @ CHARGERS

Spread: Chargers -10

Moneyline: Chargers -675, Raiders +490

O/U: 41.5

BRONCOS @ COMMANDERS

Spread: Broncos -6.5

Moneyline: Broncos -310, Commanders +250

O/U: 43.5

MONDAY, DEC. 1

GIANTS @ PATRIOTS

Spread: Patriots -7.5

Moneyline: Patriots -410, Giants +320

O/U: 48.5