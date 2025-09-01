2025 NFL Odds: How Will Sophomore Signal-Callers Show Up in Year 2?
The 2024 NFL Draft was historic for one reason: six quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 picks.
In the common draft era, never have six QBs been taken before the 13th pick, and the 2024 draft tied the 1983 draft for most quarterbacks taken in the first round.
It was also the first time in the common draft era that four QBs were taken in the first eight picks and five QBs were taken in the top ten picks. Lastly, it was the fourth time that the first three overall picks were quarterbacks (2021, 1999, 1971).
See — historic.
So, how will the sophomore six perform in their second year as professionals? And can they take their teams to the postseason? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 2.
CALEB WILLIAMS — BEARS
2024 regular-season starts: 17
Regular-season passing yards: Over 3,650.5 (-125), Under 3,650.5 (+105)
Passing TDs: Over 23.5 (+115), Under 23.5 (-140)
Bears to make playoffs: +185
Bears to miss playoffs: -225
JAYDEN DANIELS — COMMANDERS
2024 regular-season starts: 17
Regular-season passing yards: Over 3,450.5 (-110), Under 3,450.5 (-110)
Passing TDs: Over 23.5 (-110), Under 23.5 (-110)
Commanders to make playoffs: -160
Commanders to miss playoffs: +130
DRAKE MAYE — PATRIOTS
2024 regular-season starts: 12
Regular-season passing yards: Over 3,300.5 (-115), Under 3,300.5 (-105)
Passing TDs: Over 19.5 (-125), Under 19.5 (+100)
Patriots to make playoffs: +115
Patriots to miss playoffs: -140
MICHAEL PENIX JR. — FALCONS
2024 regular-season starts: 3
Regular-season passing yards: Over 3,500.5 (-110), Under 3,500.5 (-110)
Passing TDs: Over 19.5 (-130), Under 19.5 (+100)
Falcons to make playoffs: +155
Falcons to miss playoffs: -190
J.J. McCARTHY — VIKINGS
2024 regular-season starts: 0
Regular-season passing yards: Over 3,600.5 (-110), Under 3,600.5 (-110)
Passing TDs: Over 24.5 (-105), Under 24.5 (-115)
Vikings to make playoffs: +100
Vikings to miss playoffs: -120
BO NIX — BRONCOS
2024 regular-season starts: 17
Regular-season passing yards: Over 3,550.5 (-110), Under 3,550.5 (-110)
Passing TDs: Over 24.5 (-110), Under 24.5 (-110)
Broncos to make playoffs: -165
Broncos to miss playoffs: +135
Will Jayden Daniels be just as good in Year 2?
Last season, three of the six first-round QBs went to the playoffs, but only two actually took their teams there: Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.
The Vikings made it to the postseason, but with Sam Darnold as starting quarterback. J.J. McCarthy — who will start in Minnesota this season — was rehabbing a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Only one of the six QBs actually won a playoff game, and that was Daniels, who took the Commanders to the NFC title game. There, they fell to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Nix and the Broncos lost in the wild-card round to the Buffalo Bills.
In terms of regular-season numbers, Nix led the way in 2024 with 3,775 passing yards, followed by Daniels (3,568), Caleb Williams (3,541), Drake Maye, (2,276) and Michael Penix Jr. (775). Again, McCarthy did not play a snap last season.
Nix added 29 touchdown passes, followed once again by Daniels (25), Williams (20), Maye (15) and Penix Jr. (3).
