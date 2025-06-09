National Football League 2025 NFL odds: How will Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf mesh in Pittsburgh? Published Jun. 9, 2025 3:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The QB-WR duo of Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf could be a match made in heaven for the Steelers this season.

Rodgers recently landed in Pittsburgh on a one-year, $13.7-million deal after spending the past two seasons with the New York Jets (2023-24), following an 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers to start his career (2005-22).

Now, the 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP joins the Steelers for his 21st season after a whirlwind offseason.

The Seahawks traded Metcalf to the Steelers in March after he spent the first five years of his career in Seattle (2019-24). In Pittsburgh, he signed a five-year contract worth $150 million.

So, how will Rodgers mesh with two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver?

Let's check out Rodgers' and Metcalf's odds for the 2025 season at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of June 9.

DK Metcalf to score 8+ receiving touchdowns in the regular season: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

DK Metcalf to have 1000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

DK Metcalf to have 1500+ receiving yards in the regular season: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Aaron Rodgers to have 30+ passing touchdowns in the regular season: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Aaron Rodgers to have 4000+ passing yards in the regular season: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Steelers to score 1+ passing TD in every regular-season game (17 games): +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Steelers to score 1+ rushing TD in every regular-season game (17 games): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Steelers to go undefeated in the regular season (17 games): +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Although he missed the entire 2024 season with an Achilles injury, Rodgers was solid last season in New York, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

The Jets got off to a 2-3 start before firing then-head coach Robert Saleh. Rodgers played better down the stretch, but New York finished 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

That said, Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 regular-season touchdown passes in the season finale.

Pittsburgh is hoping Rodgers has enough left physically to go with a football IQ that remains elite.

How signing Aaron Rodgers answers the Steelers' QB questions

Elsewhere, the Steelers' organization is hoping that the addition of Metcalf, 27, will bring some stability and, hopefully, maturity to a wide receiver room that has lacked both as of late.

The imposing 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout has become one of the most dynamic and reliable receivers in the NFL. He has never finished with fewer than 900 receiving yards in a season, and the 48 touchdowns he caught over six seasons in Seattle are third on the franchise’s career list. He tallied 6,324 receiving yards for the Seahawks over that span.

Metcalf joins a wide receiver group that includes 12-year veteran Robert Woods and third-year player Calvin Austin III.

"I’m a physical receiver, you know, big shout out to my pops," said Metcalf, whose father played guard and tackle for the Chicago Bears in the mid-2000s. "So he instilled that in me, and I just try to play the game a different way."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

