2025 NFL Odds: Expect Offensive Fireworks in Chiefs-Lions

The Detroit Lions have brushed off their opening week loss to the Packers to win four consecutive games and will try to make it five straight wins as they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

This was nearly the Super Bowl matchup back in 2023, as the Chiefs won the AFC title and awaited the winner of the Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game that followed.

The Lions, however, infamously blew a 17-point, second-half lead, and it was the 49ers who represented the NFC and lost two weeks later to the Chiefs.

So what should we expect this Sunday?

Points. And a lot of them.

The Chiefs have recently started to look like … the Chiefs. And that’s a good thing.

Their offense over the past couple of years had morphed into a methodical, ball-control offense that won games despite a lack of big plays or 30-plus point performances. That seems to be changing, as the Chiefs have emphasized explosive plays and throwing the ball downfield.

Despite the loss last week, the Chiefs racked up 476 yards of offense and an impressive 7.6 yards per play. The week prior, the Chiefs lit up the Ravens for 37 points in a commanding victory. Now, they face a Lions defense that has a number of key injuries.

Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Avonte Maddox are all key contributors to the Lions' secondary, and none of them are a certainty to play on Sunday. In fact, Arnold has already been ruled out.

On the other side of the ball, the Lions are averaging nearly 35 points per game. That's the best in the NFL.

In what could be a Super Bowl preview, expect plenty of points on Sunday night.

PICK: Over 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.