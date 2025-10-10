National Football League
2025 NFL Odds: Expect Offensive Fireworks in Chiefs-Lions
National Football League

2025 NFL Odds: Expect Offensive Fireworks in Chiefs-Lions

Published Oct. 11, 2025 10:01 a.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The Detroit Lions have brushed off their opening week loss to the Packers to win four consecutive games and will try to make it five straight wins as they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. 

This was nearly the Super Bowl matchup back in 2023, as the Chiefs won the AFC title and awaited the winner of the Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game that followed. 

The Lions, however, infamously blew a 17-point, second-half lead, and it was the 49ers who represented the NFC and lost two weeks later to the Chiefs. 

So what should we expect this Sunday? 

Points. And a lot of them. 

 

The Chiefs have recently started to look like … the Chiefs. And that’s a good thing. 

Their offense over the past couple of years had morphed into a methodical, ball-control offense that won games despite a lack of big plays or 30-plus point performances. That seems to be changing, as the Chiefs have emphasized explosive plays and throwing the ball downfield. 

Despite the loss last week, the Chiefs racked up 476 yards of offense and an impressive 7.6 yards per play. The week prior, the Chiefs lit up the Ravens for 37 points in a commanding victory. Now, they face a Lions defense that has a number of key injuries. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Terrion Arnold, Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Avonte Maddox are all key contributors to the Lions' secondary, and none of them are a certainty to play on Sunday. In fact, Arnold has already been ruled out. 

On the other side of the ball, the Lions are averaging nearly 35 points per game. That's the best in the NFL. 

In what could be a Super Bowl preview, expect plenty of points on Sunday night.

PICK: Over 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

 

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 6 Buzz: Cardinals' Kyler Murray Questionable; Brock Bowers Update

2025 NFL Week 6 Buzz: Cardinals' Kyler Murray Questionable; Brock Bowers Update

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes