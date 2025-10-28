2025 NFL Odds: Bettors Hammering Detroit's Super Bowl Futures

When it comes to teams to watch, Detroit should definitely be on bettors' lists.

The Lions are 5-2 straight up (SU) and are one of the best teams in the league against the spread (ATS), also at 5-2.

In fact, one sports fan at BetMGM wagered $10,000 on a Lions-Patriots Super Bowl matchup — a wager that would win them $660,000 if the two squads were the last ones standing.

When the bet was placed, the odds for a Lions-Patriots Super Bowl were +6600. Now, they've shortened to +5000.

And it's not just big bets that have come in backing Jared Goff & Co.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

At BetMGM, the Lions (+600) have the highest ticket (10.8%) to win the Big Game and are second-highest in handle (11.1%). Their Super Bowl futures are second on the board behind Kansas City.

Detroit at +350 also has the second-best odds to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the second-best odds at +115 to win the NFC North.

Should bettors expect to get a healthy ROI on their Detroit Super Bowl futures?

FOX Sports NFL analyst Bucky Brooks believes so.

"Dan Campbell has the Lions trending in the right direction despite several coaching changes that threatened to alter Detroit's flashy and physical playing style," Brooks wrote. "After working through the growing pains, the Lions’ new coordinators have their respective units playing at a championship level."

As for the road leading up to the actual Super Bowl, bettors might want to keep backing the Lions' moneyline based on Colin Cowherd's prediction.

"Four of their five wins have come by double digits," Cowherd explained on "The Herd" as he placed the Lions No. 5 in his most recent Herd Hierarchy.

"Their schedule is pretty weak going forward for the next month, so they'll keep posting Ws."