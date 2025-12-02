2025 NFL Odds: Bears Most-Bet Team to Win Super Bowl after Upsetting Eagles

Chicago could be Bear-eling toward a Super Bowl appearance.

Based on how their odds have surged up the board, bettors might want to consider backing Chicago sooner than later.

And wouldn't ya know, a contingent of bettors has done just that.

"The Bears are the most-bet team to win the Super Bowl since upsetting the Eagles on Black Friday," Christian Cipollini, BetMGM's Senior Trading Manager explained. "Chicago jumped from +6600 to +3000 after beating Philly."

In Week 13, Caleb Williams & Co. marched into Lincoln Financial as underdogs and came out as victors, scoring the 24-15 win.

If the playoffs started now, Chicago would be the No. 1-seed in the NFC.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

However, the Bears' current odds to win the conference are seventh on the board at +1500, behind squads like the Rams (+240), Eagles (+500) and 49ers (+1200).

Their odds to secure the top seed are third at +600, behind the Rams (+150) and the Seahawks (+300).

Despite not being one of the favorites to win the NFC or to lock down the No. 1.seed, the 9-3 Bears have proven to be a playoff-worthy squad. They've won nine of their last 10, head coach Ben Johnson has the second-best odds to be named Coach of the Year (+320) and they've forced the most interceptions in the NFL this year (17).

The Bears are also one of the best teams against the spread (ATS) in the league at 7-4-1.

If they're as good as that impressive résumé suggests, one BetMGM customer who wagered $50,000 on the Bears' Super Bowl futures at +6600 could end up cashing in $3 million if they win it all.

So are the Bears as good as advertised? Should bettors be backing them to win it all?

FOX Sports NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks believes Chicago has a chance.

"First-year head coach Ben Johnson has transformed this team into a bully that overwhelms opponents with physicality and pizzazz," Brooks wrote. "With D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai running roughshod between the tackles, while Caleb Williams drops dimes to Rome Odunze, DJ Moore and Colston Loveland.

"After the Bears knocked off the defending champs on the road, it is time to believe in their potential as dark-horse contenders."