National Football League
2025 NFL Odds: Back Eagles to Eclipse Team Total in Week 1 Against Dallas
National Football League

2025 NFL Odds: Back Eagles to Eclipse Team Total in Week 1 Against Dallas

Published Sep. 3, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET
Geoff Schwartz
Geoff Schwartz
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The Eagles' Super Bowl defense will start in a heated way.

Thursday night, the defending champs will receive a visit from their bitter division rival Dallas

The number for this game was sitting around 7 until the news broke last week that the Cowboys traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers

Dallas received two first round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return. 

Those two draft picks won’t help them win games now, but Clark is certainly an upgrade over their current interior defensive lineman options. 

However, the loss of Parsons cannot be undersold. When he was on the field for the Cowboys defense, they were No. 1 in defensive efficiency. When he was off the field for just over 1,000 plays in his career, the Cowboys defense is ranked 31st in the same category. 

There’s just no way to replace that level of production in a few weeks. 

The question now is how to wager on it because the line has gotten well above 7 if you’re backing the Eagles.

With all this in mind, here's how I'm wagering the first game of the season.

Will the Eagles defend their title this season?

Eagles team total Over/Under 28.5 points scored

Philly's offense is returning 10 of its 11 starters from last season, and while the Eagles do have a new offensive coordinator, I expect them to hit the ground running. They had a new offensive coordinator last season, too, in Kellen Moore and still put up 34 points against the Packers. They'll control the line of scrimmage and the Cowboys won’t be able to hit the quarterback. 

Who is going to disrupt Jalen Hurts without Parsons and against this Eagles offensive tackle group? 

I don’t see much resistance from this Cowboys group on Thursday night. I also think there’s an opportunity for a late touchdown while the Eagles are trying to grind out the clock for victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

PICK: Eagles team total Over 28.5 points scored

Dak Prescott Over/Under 2.5 rush attempts 

Dak Prescott is a mobile quarterback but not a rushing quarterback. 

In the three seasons between 2021-2023 where he played a majority of games, he averaged just over three rushing attempts per game. 

That number jumps when he’s playing the Eagles.

In 2023, he played the Eagles twice. In one of those, he rushed three times and in the other, he rushed six. In 2022, he rushed six times against the Eagles in only one matchup. In 2021, he had nine rushing attempts in a game against the Eagles early in the season. 

With the Eagles pass rush, I expect Prescott to be on the move since he'll need to buy time or create plays with his legs. That might include some designed rushing attempts if the Eagles defense is shutting down the Cowboys running backs. 

Week 1 is also a fantastic time to break out some of those plays, since defenses might not be ready for them.

PICK: Dak Prescott (+130) Over 2.5 rush attempts

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Power Rankings: How Do All 32 Teams Stack Up Heading Into Week 1?

2025 NFL Power Rankings: How Do All 32 Teams Stack Up Heading Into Week 1?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes