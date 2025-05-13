National Football League
2025 NFL International Games: Schedule and matchups announced for London, Brazil and more
2025 NFL International Games: Schedule and matchups announced for London, Brazil and more

Updated May. 13, 2025 12:18 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Schedule Release week is here. Today, the NFL announced the full matchups for all but one game in its record seven-game international slate, which includes the Minnesota Vikings playing back-to-back games in different European countries. The one matchup that hasn't been announced is who the Los Angeles Chargers will play in Week 1 in Brazil. Check out all the games below:

2025 NFL International Games

  • Week 1 (Friday, Sept. 5): TBD vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Time TBD)
  • Week 4 (Sunday, Sept. 28): Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 5): Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 12): Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 19): Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 9): Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany (9:30 a.m. ET)
  • Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 16): Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain (9:30 a.m. ET)

How to watch 2025 NFL International Games

The NFL International games will be shown on NFL Network. 

When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?

The NFL announced that the full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8 p.m. ET. The schedule release show will be on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

