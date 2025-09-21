National Football League 2025 NFL Bad Beats: Eagles Miraculously Cover with Expired-Time TD Published Sep. 21, 2025 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors who backed the Rams to cover the 3.5-point spread against the Eagles were probably feeling pretty confident throughout the Week 3 matchup.

But confidence doesn't win bets.

Down 26-27 with three seconds left in the game, L.A. prepared to kick the game-winning 44-yard field goal, with a Rams win and cover looking likely.

Then, as luck — or bad luck, depending on which side you're on — would have it, the Eagles miraculously blocked the field goal, sparking one of the worst bad beats in a long time.

A missed FG would have still cashed in for bettors who backed the Rams to cover the spread, even with L.A. losing straight up. Remember, all they needed the Rams to do was keep it within 3.5 points.

Then the unthinkable happened.

Jordan Davis, Philly's 330-pound lineman, scooped up the blocked kick and ran it back for a touchdown, securing a 33-26 win for the reigning Super Bowl champions and an Eagles cover.

Philadelphia got the walk-off win, and Rams backers lost big in the most unexpected way.

Lastly, for at least one more week, Eagles fans can boast about having a perfect record as they seek to defend their Super Bowl crown.

Fly, Eagles, Fly.

