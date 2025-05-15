National Football League
2025 New York Giants Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
National Football League

2025 New York Giants Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games

Updated May. 15, 2025 9:52 a.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 New York Giants schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 New York Giants Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 6 (Thu, Oct 9): vs Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Denver Broncos (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 13 (Mon, Dec 1): @ New England Patriots (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
  • Week 14: BYE WEEK
  • Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 17 (TBD): @ Las Vegas Raiders (Time & TV TBD)
  • Week 18 (TBD): vs Dallas Cowboys (Time & TV TBD)

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First
The NFL schedule will fully be released later tonight and the Kansas City Chiefs are notably playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this season. They are the first team since the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2016 to play on both holidays. This raises the topic of whether they are the new America's Team instead of the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Wright explains how his "polarizing" Chiefs overtook the Cowboys as America's Team. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings chime in.

New York Giants 2025 Record Prediction

Ralph Vacchiano: The good news is the Giants should be a better team than last year. The bad news? They’ve got the toughest strength-of-schedule in the league, at least based on last year’s records. Even worse, it’s toughest at the start. The Giants play 10 games against playoff teams overall, and six of those come in the first eight weeks of the season. By the time they get to New Orleans in Week 5, the Giants will have played at Washington, at Dallas and at home vs. the Chiefs and Chargers. It’ll be tough for them to avoid an 0-4 start. Given how tough their division is, plus a home slate that includes six playoff teams and then the 49ers and Cowboys, the Giants are going to really earn everything in a must-win year for their GM and coach. Record Prediction: 6-11

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL schedule release: Win-loss predictions, analysis for every team

2025 NFL schedule release: Win-loss predictions, analysis for every team

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes