2025 New York Giants Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 New York Giants schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 New York Giants Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 6 (Thu, Oct 9): vs Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Denver Broncos (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 13 (Mon, Dec 1): @ New England Patriots (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
- Week 14: BYE WEEK
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 17 (TBD): @ Las Vegas Raiders (Time & TV TBD)
- Week 18 (TBD): vs Dallas Cowboys (Time & TV TBD)
New York Giants 2025 Record Prediction
Ralph Vacchiano: The good news is the Giants should be a better team than last year. The bad news? They’ve got the toughest strength-of-schedule in the league, at least based on last year’s records. Even worse, it’s toughest at the start. The Giants play 10 games against playoff teams overall, and six of those come in the first eight weeks of the season. By the time they get to New Orleans in Week 5, the Giants will have played at Washington, at Dallas and at home vs. the Chiefs and Chargers. It’ll be tough for them to avoid an 0-4 start. Given how tough their division is, plus a home slate that includes six playoff teams and then the 49ers and Cowboys, the Giants are going to really earn everything in a must-win year for their GM and coach. Record Prediction: 6-11
-
2025 NFL schedule release: Full schedule for all 32 teams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Ravens give Derrick Henry record extension
2025 NFL schedule: 49ers, Vikings among biggest winners and losers
-
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Latest updates, leaks, when does the full schedule come out?
Everything we know about the 2025 NFL schedule so far
2025 NFL schedule release: All 32 hype videos in one place
-
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
Who still needs their QB of the future? 8 teams with an eye on the 2026 NFL Draft
How to watch the 2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, TV channel, streaming
-
2025 NFL schedule release: Full schedule for all 32 teams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Ravens give Derrick Henry record extension
2025 NFL schedule: 49ers, Vikings among biggest winners and losers
-
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Latest updates, leaks, when does the full schedule come out?
Everything we know about the 2025 NFL schedule so far
2025 NFL schedule release: All 32 hype videos in one place
-
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
Who still needs their QB of the future? 8 teams with an eye on the 2026 NFL Draft
How to watch the 2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, TV channel, streaming