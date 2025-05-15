National Football League 2025 New York Giants Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Updated May. 15, 2025 9:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 New York Giants schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 New York Giants Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 6 (Thu, Oct 9): vs Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Denver Broncos (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 13 (Mon, Dec 1): @ New England Patriots (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 17 (TBD): @ Las Vegas Raiders (Time & TV TBD)

Week 18 (TBD): vs Dallas Cowboys (Time & TV TBD)

New York Giants 2025 Record Prediction

Ralph Vacchiano : The good news is the Giants should be a better team than last year. The bad news? They’ve got the toughest strength-of-schedule in the league, at least based on last year’s records. Even worse, it’s toughest at the start. The Giants play 10 games against playoff teams overall, and six of those come in the first eight weeks of the season. By the time they get to New Orleans in Week 5, the Giants will have played at Washington, at Dallas and at home vs. the Chiefs and Chargers. It’ll be tough for them to avoid an 0-4 start. Given how tough their division is, plus a home slate that includes six playoff teams and then the 49ers and Cowboys, the Giants are going to really earn everything in a must-win year for their GM and coach. Record Prediction: 6-11

