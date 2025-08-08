National Football League
National Football League
2025 Monday Night Football Schedule: How to watch MNF, teams, dates
Published Sep. 8, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET
The NFL week wraps up in primetime with the spotlight squarely on Monday Night Football. As Sunday’s drama fades, two teams take center stage to close out the action. Here’s everything you need to know about MNF matchups, kickoff times, and more.
2025 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
Week 1 (Monday, September 8)
Week 2 (Monday, September 15)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans (7:00 p.m. ET – ABC)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (10:00 p.m. ET – ESPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
Week 3 (Monday, September 22)
Week 4 (Monday, September 29)
- New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (7:15 p.m. ET – ESPN)
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET – ABC)
Week 5 (Monday, October 6)
Week 6 (Monday, October 13)
- Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons (7:15 p.m. ET – ESPN)
- Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m. ET – ABC)
Week 7 (Monday, October 20)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions (7:00 p.m. ET – ESPN, ABC)
- Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks (10:00 p.m. ET – ESPN+)
Week 8 (Monday, October 27)
Week 9 (Monday, November 3)
Week 10 (Monday, November 10)
Week 11 (Monday, November 17)
Week 12 (Monday, November 24)
Week 13 (Monday, December 1)
Week 14 (Monday, December 8)
Week 15 (Monday, December 15)
Week 16 (Monday, December 22)
Week 17 (Monday, December 29)
Phillip Rivers on coaching his son, which schools produce best NFL QBs, Antonio Gates' HOF induction | FULL EPISODE | The Herd
How to watch 2025 Monday Night Football?
Monday Night Football is broadcast on ESPN, and can be streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. During certain weeks, some matchups will be available on ABC and ESPN Unlimited.
When did Monday Night Football start?
Monday Night Football aired originally on ABC in 1970, but has since been available on different networks. Here's a timeline of those shifts:
- MNF on ABC exclusively from 1970 to 2005
- MNF on ESPN exclusively from 2006 to 2020
- MNF adds simulcast for certain games on ABC in 2020
- MNF adds select ESPN2 alternate telecasts in 2020
- MNF adds ESPN+ simulcasts to ABC games in 2021
- MNF adds exclusive games on ABC in 2022
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Mateer Favored; Manning Back in Mix
Aaron Rodgers Was Rams' Top QB Target if Matthew Stafford Departed
Cowboys Decided to Trade Micah Parsons Before He Requested Out
-
Jayden Daniels Takes Home Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game In 'Sloppy' Win
Drake Loses Over $550k via Ravens, Jannik Sinner Defeats
Aaron Rodgers Isn't Washed, Packers are Contenders, and What Else We're Learning in Week 1
-
What game is Tom Brady calling? 2025 broadcasting schedule
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Mateer Favored; Manning Back in Mix
Aaron Rodgers Was Rams' Top QB Target if Matthew Stafford Departed
Cowboys Decided to Trade Micah Parsons Before He Requested Out
-
Jayden Daniels Takes Home Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game In 'Sloppy' Win
Drake Loses Over $550k via Ravens, Jannik Sinner Defeats
Aaron Rodgers Isn't Washed, Packers are Contenders, and What Else We're Learning in Week 1
-
What game is Tom Brady calling? 2025 broadcasting schedule
Item 1 of 3