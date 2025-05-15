National Football League 2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 8:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Minnesota Vikings schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule

Week 1 (Mon, Sep 8): @ Chicago Bears (8:15 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Atlanta Falcons (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Cleveland Browns (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network)

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 8 (Thu, Oct 23): @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Washington Commanders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 17 (Thu, Dec 25): vs Detroit Lions (4:30 PM ET – Netflix)

Week 18 (Sun, Jan 4): vs Green Bay Packers (Time & TV TBD)

Minnesota Vikings 2025 Record Prediction

Carmen Vitali : The best thing the Vikings may have done last year is lose to the Lions in the final game of the season. It took them from first place in the division (and having to play a first-place schedule) to the wild-card round, even with 14 wins. That should pay off if young quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggles a bit in his first season, which is why I’ve predicted a bit of a regression from last year. It’s just a reality when you have a first-time signal-caller, especially one coming off injury. In some ways, however, Minnesota has "quarterback-proofed" its team, solidifying every major position on both sides of the ball to make sure it can withstand McCarthy's learning curve. The Vikings also have the benefit of QB whisperer Kevin O’Connell leading McCarthy’s development. If all goes well, this will be O’Connell’s greatest achievement yet, and the Vikings will be vying for the top of the league’s toughest division in 2025.

Record Prediction: 10-7

