National Football League 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Las Vegas Raiders training camp below:

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

Site: Intermountain Health Performance Center

Location: Henderson, Nevada

Reporting date: July 17 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Why adding Ashton Jeanty makes the Raiders playoff-bound next season | First Things First

Training Camp Open Practices

Saturday, August 2: 1:00 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Las Vegas Raiders Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Raiders:

Energized

"Though he's the NFL’s oldest coach at age 73, Pete Carroll has brought new life to the Raiders with his youthful, competitive spirit. With Geno Smith, Las Vegas also has respectability at quarterback for the first time since Derek Carr’s departure."

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more