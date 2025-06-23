National Football League
2025 Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Published Jul. 17, 2025 2:59 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Las Vegas Raiders training camp below:

Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

  • Site: Intermountain Health Performance Center
  • Location: Henderson, Nevada
  • Reporting date: July 17 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Saturday, August 2: 1:00 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Las Vegas Raiders Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Raiders:

Energized 

"Though he's the NFL’s oldest coach at age 73, Pete Carroll has brought new life to the Raiders with his youthful, competitive spirit. With Geno Smith, Las Vegas also has respectability at quarterback for the first time since Derek Carr’s departure."

