2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games

Published May. 15, 2025 10:41 a.m. ET

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Kansas City Chiefs schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

  • Week 1 (Fri, Sep 5): vs Los Angeles Chargers (8:00 PM ET – YouTube)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ New York Giants (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Baltimore Ravens (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 5 (Mon, Oct 6): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)
  • Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Detroit Lions (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Las Vegas Raiders (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 8 (Mon, Oct 27): vs Washington Commanders (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)
  • Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Buffalo Bills (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 10: BYE WEEK
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Denver Broncos (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 13 (Thu, Nov 27): @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 PM ET – CBS/Paramount+)
  • Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Houston Texans (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 17 (Thu, Dec 25): vs Denver Broncos (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 18 (TBD): @ Las Vegas Raiders (Time & TV TBD)

The 'polarizing' Chiefs overtook the Cowboys and are officially America's Team | First Things First

The NFL schedule will fully be released later tonight and the Kansas City Chiefs are notably playing on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this season. They are the first team since the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2016 to play on both holidays. This raises the topic of whether they are the new America's Team instead of the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Wright explains how his "polarizing" Chiefs overtook the Cowboys as America's Team. Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings chime in.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Record Prediction

Carmen Vitali: Well, the Chiefs went 15-2 last year despite question marks at offensive tackle and injured skill players. Sure, they lost the Super Bowl, but they got there didn’t they? They also got the first-round bye in the AFC. So now that they’ve fortified their offensive line (even with losing Joe Thuney in a trade with Chicago), plus have a healthier receiver room, I’m supposed to think this season is going to go worse for them? The one thing that did have me dropping their win-loss record from last year is that they have to play not only their division, which should be better this year, but they also face a first-place schedule that includes the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles and, oh yeah, they have the Buffalo Bills thrown in there, too. The good news is they get all of those teams except the Bills at home. The bad news is, those teams all got better this offseason, too. Record Prediction: 13-4

