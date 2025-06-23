National Football League 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp below:

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

Site: Miller Electric Center

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Reporting date: July 19 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Opening Training Camp Practices

Thursday, July 24 : 8:45 – 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, July 25 : 8:45 – 10:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 26 (Season Ticket Members Only) : 8:45 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend) : 8:45 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 29 : 8:45 – 10:45 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 30 : 8:45 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 31 : 8:45 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 2 : 8:45 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 3 (Stadium Practice) : 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, August 4 : 8:45 – 11:10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 5 : 8:45 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 7 : 8:45 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Friday, August 8 : 8:45 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 12 : 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice) : 9:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. ET

Friday, August 15 (Joint Practice): 9:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Jacksonville Jaguars Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Jaguars:

Bold

"New coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and coordinators Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile range between 29 and 42. Jacksonville also traded up in the top five of the draft for Travis Hunter, a two-way unicorn but a non-quarterback nonetheless. It’s all a big risk — one that Jacksonville obviously believes can pay off."

