2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ San Francisco 49ers (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 5 (Mon, Oct 6): vs Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Seattle Seahawks (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Los Angeles Rams (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Los Angeles Chargers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Denver Broncos (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): @ Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 18 (TBD): vs Tennessee Titans (Time & TV TBD)

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Record Prediction

Ben Arthur : Of the eight teams the Jags face that finished above .500 last season, they’ll get five of them at home (Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks), which is great news. But even with talented young players like Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way rookie Travis Hunter , and a healthy Trevor Lawrence , Jacksonville still appears to lack the personnel needed to push for a playoff spot in 2025. The pass defense, in particular, is filled with question marks. The Jaguars should be better than they were last season, when they finished 4-13, but not by a wide margin. Record Prediction: 6-11

