2025 Houston Texans Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Houston Texans schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Houston Texans Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 2 (Mon, Sep 15): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:00 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)
- Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 6: BYE WEEK
- Week 7 (Mon, Oct 20): @ Seattle Seahawks (10:00 PM ET – ESPN+)
- Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Denver Broncos (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 12 (Thu, Nov 20): vs Buffalo Bills (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Arizona Cardinals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 17 (TBD): @ Los Angeles Rams (Time & TV TBD)
- Week 18 (TBD): @ Indianapolis Colts (Time & TV TBD)
Houston Texans 2025 Record Prediction
Ben Arthur: The Texans’ Super Bowl-caliber defense has gotten even better this offseason with the addition of former Eagle C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had six interceptions last season. But Houston’s offense is still filled with question marks. Its revamped offensive line looks underwhelming on paper, and, outside of Nico Collins, quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to lean heavily on rookie receivers. That could mean some tough sledding with a first-place schedule, against opponents like the Bills and Bucs at home and the Chiefs, Rams and Ravens on the road. The Texans should be the team to beat in the AFC South once again, but they remain a step below true contention in the conference.
Record Prediction: 9-8
