2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Green Bay Packers schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Detroit Lions (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 2 (Thu, Sep 11): vs Washington Commanders (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Dallas Cowboys (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Arizona Cardinals (4:25 PM ET – FOX)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 10 (Mon, Nov 10): vs Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 13 (Thu, Nov 27): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Denver Broncos (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 16 (Sat, Dec 20): @ Chicago Bears (Time TBD – FOX)

Week 17 (TBD): vs Baltimore Ravens (Time & TV TBD)

Week 18 (TBD): @ Minnesota Vikings (Time & TV TBD)

Green Bay Packers 2025 Record Prediction

Carmen Vitali : I don’t see a significant change for the Packers, and that’s a good thing. It should be enough to again get them into the playoffs, even if it’s via Wildcard. The schedule is really going to be an uphill battle with the NFC North having to play the AFC North and NFC East this season in an absolute gauntlet. On top of that, the Packers get Carolina, Arizona and Denver, all of which should be at the very least respectable if not downright good in 2025. With the additions along the offensive line and an actual first-round receiver for the first time since Jordy Nelson in 2008, quarterback Jordan Love should have the means to stay healthy and be productive. The defense has to take another step forward, especially in the pass rush, if it wants to contend. But the Packers are the most stable organization in this division, if not the conference. They’re going to be a tough out, regardless. Record Prediction: 10-7

