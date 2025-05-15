2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Carolina Panthers schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 12 (Mon, Nov 24): @ San Francisco 49ers (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
- Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Los Angeles Rams (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 14: BYE WEEK
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ New Orleans Saints (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 17 (TBD): vs Seattle Seahawks (Time & TV TBD)
- Week 18 (TBD): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Time & TV TBD)
Carolina Panthers 2025 Record Prediction
Greg Auman: Carolina went from 2-15 in 2023 to 5-12 in Dave Canales’ first season, struggling to a 1-7 start but improving offensively and rallying around quarterback Bryce Young. Having added a top-tier receiver in rookie Tetairoa McMillan to pair with second-year pro Xavier Legette, can this be a good passing offense? Young has one career 300-yard game in 30 starts, and he’s thrown multiple touchdowns just six times. Carolina should be improved on defense with some underrated free-agency additions, but to take another step forward, the Panthers need Young to actively win games and look more like a No. 1 overall pick with the improved talent around him. Record Prediction: 7-10
