National Football League 2025 AFC East Player Specials: How Will Star Dolphins Show Up? Published Aug. 7, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET

For the first time since 2017 (Tom Brady), the AFC East is the home to the NFL MVP.

How are the star players from each AFC East squad predicted to perform this season? Let's check out a few player specials at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each player prop.

DOLPHINS

Darren Waller to score 3+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Minkah Fitzpatrick to record 3+ defensive interceptions in the regular season: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Tyreek Hill to score 10+ receiving TDs and have 1000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tua Tagovailoa to have 4,000+ passing yards & 23+ pass TDs & MIA Dolphins to have 10+ wins in the regular season: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

What to know: Waller is coming out of retirement and is expected to be a full-time starter. He hasn’t played more than 12 games in a season since 2020 and has not surpassed three receiving TDs in a full season since 2022 (he didn't play in 2024). Fitzpatrick returns to Miami after six seasons with Pittsburgh. He recorded just one interception last year, zero in 2023 and six in 2022. Tagovailoa returns from injury after playing 11 games in 2024, posting 2,867 passing yards and 19 TDs. In 2023, playing all 17 games, he threw for 4,624 yards and 29 TDs. Finally, Hill has had 1,000 yards receiving in six of his nine pro seasons.

BILLS

Joey Bosa to have 10+ sacks in the regular season: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Joey Bosa to have 15+ sacks in the regular season: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Josh Allen to break the NFL regular season QB rushing TDs record (16+ rush TDs): +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

What to know: Bosa joins the Bills after a significant but injury-plagued career. He hasn’t recorded a 10-sack season since 2021 and totaled just five sacks over 14 games last season (nine starts). He's never had 15 sacks in a single season in his career. Allen is the reigning league MVP and is coming off a season with 12 rushing TDs (second among QBs), after recording 15 the year prior (tied for first).

PATRIOTS

Stefon Diggs to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Stefon Diggs to have 1,500+ receiving yards in the regular season: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: Diggs is recovering from an ACL tear suffered last season, but has been participating in New England’s training camp. He played in only eight games in 2024 due to the injury, recording 496 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to that, he had six straight seasons tallying 1,000 yards or more.

JETS

Justin Fields to have 1,000+ rushing yards in the regular season: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Garrett Wilson to have 1,250+ receiving yards in the regular season: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Justin Fields and Breece Hall to each have 1,000+ rushing yards in the regular season: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

What to know: Fields joins the Jets after playing 10 games for Pittsburgh in 2024, rushing for 289 yards. He posted 657 rushing yards in 2023, 1,143 in 2022, and 420 as a rookie in 2021. Wilson has been a steady force in New York, recording at least 83 receptions and 1,042 yards in each of his first three seasons. Lastly, Hall finished last season with 876 yards, down from 994 yards in 2023.

