2024 Philadelphia Eagles schedule, season prediction, early breakdown

The Philadelphia Eagles' schedule for the 2024 NFL season has been revealed.

Here's the full look, with strength of schedule, plus predicted record and an early breakdown from Ralph Vacchiano.

Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay (Brazil)

Week 2: Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta

Week 3: Sept. 22 at New Orleans

Week 4: Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland

Week 7: Oct. 20 at NY Giants

Week 8: Oct. 27 at Cincinnati

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville (SNF)

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Dallas

Week 11: Nov. 14 vs. Washington

Week 12: Nov. 24 at LA Rams

Week 13: Dec. 1 at Baltimore

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Carolina

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Washington

Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Dallas

Week 18: Jan. 4 or 5 vs. NY Giants

Strength of Schedule: .491 (21st toughest)

Final record prediction: 12-5

After a disastrous 1-6 finish to last season, the Eagles need to turn the page quickly. And it sure looks like the schedule gives them a chance to do it. After a tough opener in Brazil against the Packers, they have much easier games against the Falcons and Saints. Their toughest road trip in the first seven games is at Tampa and they've got an early bye (Week 5). Not all of them are easy games, but none of those opponents is a top-tier team, giving the Eagles a real chance to open strong.

It also gives them a chance to get used to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and figure out the best ways to use their new weapon, Saquon Barkley . It'll also help that they'll see the Panthers, Commanders and Giants in their final five games, making it unlikely they'll have a late-season collapse again.

