2024 Philadelphia Eagles schedule, season prediction, early breakdown
The Philadelphia Eagles' schedule for the 2024 NFL season has been revealed.
Here's the full look, with strength of schedule, plus predicted record and an early breakdown from Ralph Vacchiano.
Schedule
- Week 1: Sept. 6 vs. Green Bay (Brazil)
- Week 2: Sept. 16 vs. Atlanta
- Week 3: Sept. 22 at New Orleans
- Week 4: Sept. 29 at Tampa Bay
- Week 5: BYE
- Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland
- Week 7: Oct. 20 at NY Giants
- Week 8: Oct. 27 at Cincinnati
- Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Jacksonville (SNF)
- Week 10: Nov. 10 at Dallas
- Week 11: Nov. 14 vs. Washington
- Week 12: Nov. 24 at LA Rams
- Week 13: Dec. 1 at Baltimore
- Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Carolina
- Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Pittsburgh
- Week 16: Dec. 22 at Washington
- Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Dallas
- Week 18: Jan. 4 or 5 vs. NY Giants
Strength of Schedule: .491 (21st toughest)
Final record prediction: 12-5
After a disastrous 1-6 finish to last season, the Eagles need to turn the page quickly. And it sure looks like the schedule gives them a chance to do it. After a tough opener in Brazil against the Packers, they have much easier games against the Falcons and Saints. Their toughest road trip in the first seven games is at Tampa and they've got an early bye (Week 5). Not all of them are easy games, but none of those opponents is a top-tier team, giving the Eagles a real chance to open strong.
It also gives them a chance to get used to new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and figure out the best ways to use their new weapon, Saquon Barkley. It'll also help that they'll see the Panthers, Commanders and Giants in their final five games, making it unlikely they'll have a late-season collapse again.
