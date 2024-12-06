National Football League 2024 NFL Week 14 expert pick, prediction, best bet by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Dec. 6, 2024 9:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 14 in the NFL , and I've got my eyes on one game in particular.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we went .500. Going for perfection this week.

RECORD

Last Week: 1-1

Season: 17-17

Chargers @ Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

The Chargers offense looked very ordinary (putting it kindly) without JK Dobbins last week and only a masterclass in awfulness from Kirk Cousins allowed the Chargers to get out of Atlanta with a win. The Chiefs again pulled the rabbit out of the hat against the Raiders on Friday, but it feels like we’re at the point where the Chiefs might be a bit undervalued here. Patrick Mahomes didn’t play well in the first meeting in L.A. when Rashee Rice was hurt, so you would expect that to change here. K.C. might also get an upgrade at OL with D.J. Humphries. We haven't seen that great game from the Chiefs probably since the win at San Francisco. I think we get it Sunday night.

PICK: Chiefs (-4) to win by more than 4 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

