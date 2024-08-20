National Football League 2024 NFL uniform changes: Grade your favorite new looks for the upcoming season Published Aug. 20, 2024 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When the 2024 NFL season kicks off, some teams might look a bit different.

Twelve teams either updated or added to their uniform collection over the offseason. Four teams introduced new primary uniforms while a few others introduced new alternate uniforms.

Some other teams added a new helmet to their collection as the NFL is now allowing teams to have three different colored helmets. There was even a team that just switched up the color of its facemasks this offseason.

Each new uniform and helmet reveal seemed to catch a lot of buzz this offseason. So, with the NFL regular season right around the corner, we're allowing you, the fans, to grade which uniform changes are your favorite from this offseason.

Here's each uniform change, with a corresponding letter grade poll (A, B, C, D) for you to vote on!

Gang Green's uniform reveal was actually more of a uniform promotion. The Jets branded their look, introducing the "legacy collection" jerseys in April. The three uniforms - which are legacy green, legacy white and legacy black - are a modernized version of the uniforms that the team wore during the "New York Sack Exchange" era (1979-89). Additionally, the team is also bringing back the logo it had during the time, working the "JETS" logo on the helmet with "a refined pointed nose of plane."

As for the jerseys, the shoulders will be double-striped while the pants are single-striped, remaining the same from the Sack Exchange era.

The Browns made a slight tweak to their look for the 2024 season, which some fans might not even notice unless they pay attention to the color of facemasks.

The team switched the color of their facemasks from brown to white. It originally had white facemasks with their helmets, but got rid of those in 2006. In 2015, they switched the color of their facemasks to brown.

The look is commonly associated with the Browns' best years in the modern era. They wore white facemasks with orange helmets in the 1980 "Kardiac Kids" season and in the three seasons that Bernie Kosar quarterbacked the team to the AFC Championship Game in the late 1980s. Those remain the only three AFC Championship Game appearances in the franchise's history.

The Lions reworked their Honolulu Blue home uniforms and their away white uniforms while bringing back their black alternate uniforms. The Ford Bronco actually served as an inspiration for the Lions' redesign, looking to bring a "fresh look" to the uniforms they wore in the early 1990s. The striping along the uniforms was also inspired by the Ford Mustang, having a similar sleek design.

In addition to the Ford inspiration, the other changes to the home and away uniforms include a "cowcatcher-shaped mesh collar design and a horizontal seam in the shape of a V." The collar design pushes the font further down the chest. They also include a patch under the inside back collar that honors longtime Lions owner William Clay Ford. The inside collar of the home jerseys has "ONE PRIDE" inscribed on it while the away jerseys have "DETROIT" inscribed across the chest for the first time in team history.

The Broncos honored local culture and their franchise's past as part of their new uniform designs, called the "Mile High Collection." The Sunset Orange jerseys will serve as the Broncos' home uniforms, while the Summit White jerseys will be their away uniforms. The Midnight Navy jerseys will be a part of their alternate uniforms.

The "Mile Collection" has multiple odes to Colorado. The block-style numbering and the nameplate's font are similar to Colorado's national parks signage. A triangle label that reflects a summit marker is included on the outer neck tag and jersey numbers, while the inner neck tag has "Broncos Country" and "5280" (the number of feet Denver is above sea level) written on it.

In addition to unveiling the "Mile High Collection," the Broncos also released their throwback uniforms, honoring the Orange Crush era from 1977. Just like its uniforms in 1977, Denver's throwback uniforms are orange with oversized white numbers and Legacy Blue trim. The pants have an orange and Legacy Blue stripe running down the legs.

The Broncos are also bringing back the Legacy Blue "D" helmets with the Bronco mascot in the middle as part of the alternate look. The helmet was viewed as a fan favorite, wearing it for the majority of John Elway's time as their quarterback. They retired the helmets after the 1996 season, only wearing them on a special occasion once since then.

The Texans unveiled a complete redesign of all four of their uniforms (home, away, alternate and color rush) for the first time since the franchise's inception in 2000.

Houston's new home uniforms carry a similar resemblance to the ones they wore for the previous 22 seasons, making some tweaks to the Deep Steel Blue jerseys. The nameplates will have red coloring instead of white, a rarity for a home team's jersey. They also got rid of the red stripes on the side of the shoulders, replacing them with the team's bull logo. The home uniforms include the Texans' new secondary "H" logo.

The away uniforms are Liberty White, also containing a similar look to the Texans' previous road jerseys. They have the traditional sleeve stripe on the back and sides of the jersey's shoulder pads that turn into a "a bullhorn-inspired design" on the front. Just like with the home uniforms, the away uniforms will be paired with their traditional bull logo and Deep Steel Blue helmet.

Houston transformed its alternate and color rush looks, too. The Texans described their new alternate uniforms as a "bold Battle Red version of the away jersey," having the same bullhorn mark along the shoulders. The nameplates and numbers are also Deep Steel Blue with Liberty White trim. The helmet is Battle Red with "candy paint red flakes and a red metallic chrome facemask," while there's a new bullhorn look on the helmet with blue outlining.

The color rush uniforms are Deep Steel Blue but also introduce H-Town Blue, the first new color the team has introduced since its inception. The uniforms are paired with helmets that have the team's new secondary logo, an "H" with the H-Town Blue coloring and a Battle Red lone star right next to it. The H-Town Blue logo is a similar color to the blue that was seen on the Houston Oilers' uniforms before the franchise moved to Tennessee.

The Giants introduced a special edition uniform to honor the 100th anniversary of the franchise.

The team is calling its alternate uniform "Century Red," using a modernized version of its 1933 jersey, 1925 pants and 1938 helmet. The base color of the jersey is red. However, the chest is blue. A pair of white stripes separate the blue chest and the outside red as the number and nameplates are also white. There's also a pair of wider blue stripes on the shoulder tops of the jerseys.

The helmet is a mixture of red and blue, with red stripes along it that look similar to the Michigan Wolverines' helmets. The pants are tan while the socks mirror the jerseys.

Each detail of the uniform celebrates milestones from the franchise's early history. The Giants were founded in 1925. They made their first NFL Championship Game appearance in 1933. They won their third NFL Championship in 1938.

In addition, each uniform the Giants wear in 2024 will include a commemorative patch celebrating the franchise's 100th season. The patch is shaped like the Polo Grounds, which was the Giants' first home stadium, while the zeros in "100" are shaped similarly to Giants Stadium. It also has eight laces to celebrate the franchise's eight titles.

The Vikings unveiled their "Winter Warrior" alternate uniforms in June, which are a tweaked version of the "Winter Whiteout" alternates the team wore in 2022.

The "Winter Warrior" uniforms resemble the "Winter Whiteout" jerseys. The jerseys and pants are white while the number and name platters are purple.

The big difference is the helmets. Unlike the "Winter Whiteout" look, the "Winter Warrior" set features white helmets with a metallic stripe across the middle and purple lining to outline the team logo. The facemasks are metallic gray. This marks the first time in franchise history that the team will wear white helmets.

The Ravens unveiled an all-purple helmet this offseason, calling it the "Purple Rising" helmet. It marks the first time the Ravens will have a helmet with a purple base in their franchise's history.

In addition to the purple base, the alternate helmet will have a different logo than the one on the Ravens' primary helmets. Their secondary logo, a front-facing Raven, will be on the sides. There's also a hint of gold on Baltimore's new alternate helmets. It has a pair of gold talon stripes going down the center of the helmet. The facemask is also gold, while the visor chip is purple.

Baltimore's new helmet gives it an all-purple uniform option. The helmets will be paired with the Ravens' color rush uniforms, which were unveiled in 2016. Those alternate jerseys have a purple base to go with the purple base coloring of the pants, matching the helmet. The numbers on those uniforms are gold as there's also a gold stripe along the side of the pant leg. The nameplates of the uniforms are white.

Washington will have gold pants for the first time since 2018 this upcoming season, placing the pants as part of its uniform rotation.

The Commanders wore gold pants regularly from 1937-1978 before saving them for special occasions following that season.

The Jaguars added a pair of items to their uniform closet as they celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Jacksonville unveiled its "Prowler Throwbacks" uniforms, which are inspired by the team's original uniforms from 1995, in July. The name of the uniforms comes from the prowling jaguar that's embroidered on the side of the sleeves of the uniforms. The jerseys look similar to the primary jerseys the team has had for much of their existence as well, having a teal base. The numbers are white with gold and black trim. They also have the jersey numbers on the shoulder tops.

In addition, the pants have a white base, but they have a multicolored stripe. Teal is the dominant color in the stripe with a thin gold line and a thicker black line going up the pant legs.

The "Prowler Throwbacks" bring back an updated look of the Jaguars' first helmets as well. They have a black base with the Jaguars' first logo in franchise history on each side. The team wore those helmets from its inaugural season in 1995 through the 2013 season.

Later in July, the Jaguars unveiled their alternate shell white helmets. The helmets have a white base with the Jaguars' primary logo in the center of each side of the helmet. They also have a black facemask. Jacksonville will pair the helmets with their black alternate uniforms, matching the color of the facemask.

The Packers tinkered with their iconic helmets to help complete their alternate uniform set, unveiling new white helmets that it will wear with its white jerseys and pants for a game this season.

The helmets have the Packers' traditional "G" logo at the center of each side. The "G" will remain white and the outline of it will still be green, but the rest of the alternate helmet will turn from the yellow color seen on the cheese heads to white outside the two green stripes that will run across the top of the helmet.

The facemasks on the helmets are also white.

The Packers will wear the all-white helmets and uniforms when they host the Texans on Oct. 20, calling it the "Winter Warning" game.

The Bengals will break out orange alternate uniform pants for the upcoming season, giving them endless color combinations for their full look. They'll wear the all-orange pants with their orange jerseys in their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots.

