National Football League 2024 NFL odds Week 13: Lines, spreads for all 16 games Updated Nov. 25, 2024 12:13 a.m. ET

Week 13 of the NFL season is here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 24.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 13 Odds

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

BEARS @ LIONS (12:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Lions -10.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Lions -575 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Bears +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

GIANTS @ COWBOYS (4:30 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -4 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Giants +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

DOLPHINS @ PACKERS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Packers -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Dolphins +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

RAIDERS @ CHIEFS (3 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Chiefs -13 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -750 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.33 total); Raiders +525 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

CHARGERS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Falcons +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

STEELERS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Steelers +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

CARDINALS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -4 (Vikings favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Cardinals +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

COLTS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Colts -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Patriots +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

SEAHAWKS @ JETS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Jets +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

TITANS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -6 (Commanders favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -265 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Titans +215 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

TEXANS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Texans -6 (Texans favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Texans -265 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Jaguars +215 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

RAMS @ SAINTS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -2 (Rams favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Rams -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Saints +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

BUCCANEERS @ PANTHERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Panthers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $ total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

EAGLES @ RAVENS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Eagles +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

49ERS @ BILLS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); 49ers +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY, DEC. 2

BROWNS @ BRONCOS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Broncos -5.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Browns +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

