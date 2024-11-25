National Football League
2024 NFL odds Week 13: Lines, spreads for all 16 games
Updated Nov. 25, 2024 12:13 a.m. ET

Week 13 of the NFL season is here.

Let's check out the lines for each NFL game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 24.

(All times ET)

2024 NFL Week 13 Odds

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

BEARS @ LIONS (12:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Lions -10.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Lions -575 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Bears +425 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 5:30 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Detroit Lions
DET

GIANTS @ COWBOYS (4:30 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -4 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Giants +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 9:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

DOLPHINS @ PACKERS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Packers -185 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Dolphins +154 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Green Bay Packers
GB

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

RAIDERS @ CHIEFS (3 p.m., Prime Video)

Point spread: Chiefs -13 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -750 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.33 total); Raiders +525 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 8:00 PM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

CHARGERS @ FALCONS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Falcons +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

STEELERS @ BENGALS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Steelers +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

CARDINALS @ VIKINGS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Vikings -4 (Vikings favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Cardinals +164 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

COLTS @ PATRIOTS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Colts -148 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); Patriots +124 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
New England Patriots
NE

SEAHAWKS @ JETS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Jets +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
New York Jets
NYJ

TITANS @ COMMANDERS (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Commanders -6 (Commanders favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -265 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Titans +215 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Washington Commanders
WAS

TEXANS @ JAGUARS (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Texans -6 (Texans favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Texans -265 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Jaguars +215 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

RAMS @ SAINTS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Rams -2 (Rams favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Rams -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Saints +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
New Orleans Saints
NO

BUCCANEERS @ PANTHERS (4:05 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -270 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Panthers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $ total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Carolina Panthers
CAR

EAGLES @ RAVENS (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Eagles +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

49ERS @ BILLS (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Bills -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.23 total); 49ers +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Buffalo Bills
BUF

MONDAY, DEC. 2

BROWNS @ BRONCOS (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Broncos -5.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Browns +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Denver Broncos
DEN

in this topic
