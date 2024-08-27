National Football League 2024 NFL odds: Jets new favorite to dethrone Bills in AFC East Updated Aug. 27, 2024 8:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tired of the New York Jets hype yet?

Hopefully not, because it doesn't appear to be ending any time soon.

Conventional wisdom is that the Jets didn't get a chance to reach their full potential last year after star quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first drive of the season. But now, Rodgers is back, New York has bolstered its offensive line, and sportsbooks appear all in on the new and improved Gang Green.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, New York is the new favorite to win the AFC East at +160, just ahead of the Buffalo Bills at +195.

After the Patriots famously won the division 17 times between 2001 and 2019, the Bills have won the AFC East four straight times.

The Jets are also a +165 favorite to win the division at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Buffalo at +195.

When division odds first began to drop back in early March, the Bills were at +130 to repeat in the AFC East at DraftKings, followed by the Dolphins at +180 and the Jets at +300.

The last time New York finished at least second in the AFC East was back in 2015. The last time it won the division was way back in 2002.

Should the Jets be favored to win the AFC East?

On Monday's edition of "Breakfast Ball," FOX Sports' Craig Carton suggested that the lofty expectations for the Jets were warranted, saying they have "the best roster in all of football."

"With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, over the course of his Hall of Fame career, when his defense has let up 20 points or less, he is 81-10. … And it's not up for debate: This will be the best defense Aaron Rodgers has ever had as a quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets have the best defensive line, the best linebackers, the best secondary, some of the best wide receivers, and one of the top four running backs in the game."

The Jets defensive unit was indeed stellar last season, as it was one of only five teams that allowed fewer than 300 yards of total offense to opponents per game (292.3, third in the NFL).

New York also allowed just 20.9 points per game, running Breece Hall racked up 994 rushing yards in 17 appearances, and the Jets won seven games with a mixture of Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian at quarterback.

Could 2024 actually be their year?

