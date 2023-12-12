National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Is Jayden Daniels a top-10 pick? Could he go No. 1? Published Dec. 12, 2023 12:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The LSU Tigers might have fallen short of College Football Playoff glory in 2023, but quarterback Jayden Daniels still made his mark on the season.

His Bayou Bengals finished 9-3 in the regular season and tied for second in the SEC West with Ole Miss, just behind Alabama.

The 6-foot-4 senior from San Bernardino, CA finished the year with 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and capped it all off with a trip to New York in December to claim his Heisman Trophy.

Daniels' college career is likely over, unless he opts-in to play in LSU's bowl game against Wisconsin. With no announcement regarding Daniels' availability for the ReliaQuest Bowl, the current odds have LSU as 10.5-point favorites.

Regardless, analysts are already looking forward to Daniels' next chapter, predicting that he's got a bright future ahead of him in the NFL.

Jay Glazer and Dave Helman analyze Jayden Daniels' draft stock

On a recent episode of the NFL on FOX Podcast, FOX Sports NFL analyst Dave Helman asked FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer if Daniels had played himself into a top-10 draft position.

"I don't know top-10 pick yet," Glazer noted. "But did he play himself into the first round? Yes."

"Where in the first round, I don't know yet. Quarterbacks — once teams do get to pick them apart — they start to slide up more than down."

Currently at FanDuel, Daniels' odds to get drafted No. 1 overall are fourth on the board at +3500, behind USC's Caleb Williams (-500), North Carolina's Drake Maye (+400) and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. (+2000).

"There's a lot to look at and love [with Daniels], so I think as you start looking at it, yeah, I think you're looking at top 10, top 15," Glazer added.

Are you backing Jayden Daniels to get his name first called in next year's NFL Draft? Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the college football, the NFL and other sports.

